Hillsboro Health Clinic in Pineras immunizes children ages 5-11

Children aged 5-11 years in Hillsboro and Pineras can be vaccinated with COVID-19 in the county’s health department.

Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses are available on weekdays at 8701 Progress Blvd’s Progress Village Park. In Tampa Hillsborough County Florida Department of Health.. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and Thursday is open for Veterans Day.

Reservations can be made in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. To make a reservation, please visit: patientportalfl.com Alternatively, please call 844-770-8548. The second booking will be booked on the first visit. However, the child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can verbally confirm the child’s age.

The facility provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and booster shots to all eligible individuals for COVID testing.

Vaccinations are not available at the county’s North Hillsborough Test Site at the Code Enforcement Complex on 1101E 139th Ave off North Nebraska Avenue.The test is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 9 am to 5 pm

From Friday, children aged 5 to 11 will be vaccinated at the State Clinic in Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays. However, you can also bring your own vaccination. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pediatric vaccines are not available at Tarpon Springs Clinic.This is Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County It provides it:

Clearwater Health Department, 310 N Myrtle Avenue, Clearwater. If you need help, please call 727-469-5800.

Mid-County Health Department, 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo. If you need help, please call 727-524-4410.

Piniella Park Health Department, 6350 76th Ave. N, Piniella Park. If you need help, please call 727-547-7780.

St. Petersburg Health Department, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg. If you need help, please call 727-824-6931.

US health officials approve Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. This is about one-third that of an adult, but it is the same vaccine that is given to an adult. Children still need to take two shots, and weight loss has been shown to be as effective for children as adults, but with minimal side effects.

Vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID and have been shown to reduce the worst symptoms of virus-infected vaccinated people. Vaccinated people are also less likely to spread the disease.

recently Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Research Unvaccinated participants infected with the virus were found to be more than five times more likely to be re-infected than fully vaccinated participants. Another CDC study Unvaccinated people have been shown to be more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 or die of COVID-19.

How to get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines over 5 years old and booster shots of qualified recipients are given in clinics, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. In many cases, you can book your reservation online. Here’s how to find a site near you.

Find a site: visit Vaccine.gov To find a vaccination site by zip code.

Other help: Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Support Hotline.

phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish, and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability information and access lines: Call 888-677-1199 or send an email to DIAL @ n4a.org.

Children and vaccines: Do you have questions about vaccination of your child? Here are some answers.

Booster shot: Are you confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide is useful..

Senior protection: Here’s how older people can do it: Protect your safety from viruses..

COVID and influenza: Get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine Avoid “eccentricity”.

