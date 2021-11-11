Treatment May Improve Prostate Cancer Outcomes





Researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast have developed a new treatment that can be used in combination with radiation therapy that can significantly improve the outcome of men with locally advanced prostate cancer. This treatment increases the acceptance of cancer cells for radiation therapy by up to 30% while reducing the harmful side effects that limit quality of life. Radiation therapy is widely used in the treatment of a variety of localized cancers, including prostate cancer, and offers the best opportunity for curative intervention. However, about 30% of prostate cancer patients experience treatment failure, leading to disease progression. Queens’ research team has developed a new nanomedicine consisting of small gold particles coated with a small peptide called RALA. If these nanoparticles are present in tumor cells when treated with radiation therapy, they increase the likelihood of cell killing in this conventional treatment and help reduce the risk of disease recurrence. Professor Helen McCarthy of Queen’s University School of Pharmacy said: “This peptide allows gold nanoparticles to be delivered to tumor cells more efficiently. “Then, gold then interacts with radiation therapy and enhances the cell-killing effect in a very localized way.” Dr. Jonathan Coulter said: “Our study shows that ultra-low concentrations of RALA-gold nanoparticles effectively sensitize prostate tumor cells to radiation therapy. “Now, based on this study, we want to tackle the second major challenge and consistently deliver enough nanoparticles to the tumor throughout the patient’s radiation therapy. “We are pleased that Prostate Cancer UK supports our proposal to develop a biodegradable implant designed to provide sustained release of gold nanoparticles. “Following insertion into a major tumor lesion, biodegradable implants consistently release nanoparticles over time, in contrast to current approaches with daily injections. “Consultation with a local prostate cancer focus group has shown that one-time implants are more patient-tolerant than regular injections into the tumor.” The interdisciplinary team was recently awarded £ 376,000 by Prostate Cancer UK to evaluate the effectiveness of these implants in increasing the sensitivity of prostate cancer cells to radiation therapy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/health/2021/1111/1259179-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos