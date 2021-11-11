Lung cancer screening saves lives

Macrod Regional Medical Center

Amy Persini, RN

MacLeod Lung Cancer Screening Nurse Navigator

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the United States, rather than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. In addition, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 90% of all lung cancers are caused by smoking.

Current smokers who have smoked one pack daily for 40 years are about 20 times more likely to develop lung cancer than nonsmokers. The best way to minimize the risk of developing lung cancer is to not start smoking.

Our mission at MacLeod through the Healthy Lung Initiative Program is to save the lives of our communities through early detection and enhanced access to care. This allows you to see increased detection in early lung cancer diagnosis using treatment options while reducing the late stages of lung cancer. In addition to providing access to screening, we want to give patients easy access to specialists in respiratory, cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, and oncology.

As with most cancers, early detection remains the key to survival. Until recently, there was no rational test for early detection because tumors are not always visible on chest x-rays. Historically, patients have been diagnosed with lung cancer when they develop symptoms such as hemoptysis, unintentional weight loss, and shortness of breath.

In addition, patients with early-stage lung cancer are often asymptomatic and can progress undetected for months or even years. These are why screening for people at high risk of lung cancer is recognized as an important way to save lives.

Fortunately, for those who have been smoking for years and are considered at high risk, there are now screening tools for detecting lung cancer and scientific data showing their benefits. Screening means examining an individual before the onset of symptoms of the disease. A groundbreaking study, called the National Lung Cancer Screening Trial (NLCST), published in 2011, shows early diagnosis, treatment, and reduction of low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans of the lungs of patients with a significant history of smoking. The possibility of death has shown to lead to. A CT scan of the lungs can detect small nodules in the lungs years before they can be seen on a regular chest x-ray.

NLCST involved more than 53,000 former smokers or smokers. The results showed that low-dose CT scans of the chest were superior to chest x-rays in detecting lung cancer. The study further found that one life was saved for every 320 high-risk patients screened. In addition, a study of patients aged 55-74 years with a 30-pack year of smoking history, or former smokers who met requirements such as no signs, symptoms, or medical history of lung cancer, found a 20% reduction in risk. rice field. Comparison of mortality using low-dose CT scans and chest x-rays.

In 2014, the MacLeod Lung Cancer Screening Program was established based on the results of this study. This is the greatest advance in lung cancer detection over 25 years. Doctors are now able to detect small, early-stage, potentially curable lung tumors. In fact, if lung cancer is detected early, the 5-year survival rate for patients is 56% after treatment. If the cancer has spread to nearby organs, the 5-year survival rate is significantly reduced to 5%.

The screening guidelines that MacLeod Health follows are:

50-80 years old with a smoking history of 20 packs or more (20 pack years is equivalent to 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs per day for 10 years)

Currently no symptoms of lung cancer

Currently smoking or quit smoking within the last 15 years

As with breast, colon, and prostate cancers, early detection of lung cancer by screening CT scans is clearly likely to be cured by surgery that includes the possibility of radiation therapy, such as minimally invasive surgery or stereotactic fixation. .. Radiation therapy for the body.

In addition, five Macleod Health Hospitals have been designated as lung cancer screening centers by the American College of Radiology (ACR) — MacLeod Regional Medical Center, MacLeod Health Dillon, MacLeod Health Chelau, MacLeod Health Sea Coast, and MacLeod Health Clarendon.

The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes institutions that are committed to providing safe and effective diagnostic care to individuals at highest risk of lung cancer.

Call the MacLeod Healthy Lung Initiative for more information on lung cancer screening. (843) 777-5953..

Amy Pergini, RN, is MacLeod’s Lung Cancer Screening Nurse Navigator. She has been with McLeod Health for 14 years, seven of whom care for tumor patients. Prior to her current role, Pergini worked as an oncology injection nurse at the MacLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Francis Marion University.