The dog contracts with Covid from the owner in the first confirmed UK case





Britain confirmed the first case Pet dog catch COVID-19 From its owner, the Supreme Veterinary Officer said. The dog is currently recovering at home after testing at the Weybridge Institute of Animal and Plant Hygiene (APHA). Christine Middle Miss has a test virus The cause of Covid-19 was detected in a dog that was being treated for another unrelated condition. This is the first case of this kind in the UK, but cases of owners spreading the virus to pet cats and dogs have been previously recorded. In Italy, an 8-year-old cat was diagnosed with an alpha mutant of Covid-19 in March, but in Texas, researchers discovered it. Same variant of cat and dog From the same house in Brazos County, state. researcher Said earlier this year A “significant proportion” of pet cats and dogs may catch Covid-19 from their owners after testing swabs and blood samples of 154 cats and 156 dogs belonging to virus-positive individuals. .. The study found that 6 cats and 7 dogs (4.2%) were positive for PCR, and 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4%) were antibody-positive. Overall, 20.4% of the tested pets showed antibodies to the virus. According to the guidance From APHA and the Department of Environmental Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), other animals that can catch the virus that causes Covid-19 include large captive cats, ferrets, fruit bats, minks, non-human primates, pangolines, and raccoon dogs. included. , Rodents, white-tailed deer, pigs. The veterinarian said there was no evidence to suggest that pets and other livestock could infect people with the coronavirus. Middle Miss states: “Dog is very rarely infected and usually presents with mild clinical symptoms and recovers within a few days. “There is no clear evidence that pets can directly infect humans with the virus. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and update our guidance to pet owners as the situation changes.” The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) advises people to wash their hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. According to APHA and Defra guidance, if your pet has respiratory or digestive problems and is worried about your pet because of fever, contact your veterinarian to determine if a virus test is needed. is needed. Dr. Catherine Russell, a UKHSA consultant medical epidemiologist, added: “Covid-19 spreads primarily from person to person, but in some circumstances the virus can spread from person to animal.”

