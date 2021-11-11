Fewer flu vaccines have been vaccinated this year. It can spell a tougher season.

Michigan Significant reduction in vaccination According to health officials, about this year’s seasonal flu so far.

According to state vaccinations, influenza vaccinations are more than 26% behind last year as of the end of October. Influenza vaccination dashboard.. As of November 10, 2,069,527 residents of Michigan had been vaccinated against the flu, well below the state’s target of nearly 4 million vaccinations.

Combined with relaxed and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, health authorities have low vaccination rates Much rougher flu season From last year’s almost nonexistent flu season.

Penny Bourne, Chief of Personal Health, Kalamazoo County Health Community, said: Service department. “The flu-like illnesses reported to us this year are more typical of the traditional flu season.”

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, varies slightly from season to flu season. Hospitalization surged early in the 2017-2018 season. NS 2019-2020 season There were two spikes. But the 2020-2021 season was completely outlier, she said. There was almost no flu. The measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic (mask requirements, social distance, rally restrictions, etc.) had the side effect of minimizing the flu season.

Lindavale, a health officer at the Ingham County Health Department, said: “We are very aware of exactly what our medical system’s ability to continue to take on more and more patients due to illness, where all the tools are in the toolbox for prevention. I think we need to. “

In the milder months of last year, residents may be less concerned about the flu, according to Bourne. According to Joel Strass, director of health at Bay County, there are concerns that the failure to get the flu in 2020 could reduce the innate immunity of the Michigan community and make the flu stronger again. COVID-19 infection can also weaken many immune systems and make people more susceptible to the flu.

“Many people are tired of wearing masks and they are tired of not going to meetings,” said Bagdasarian. “It’s about whether you’re infected with both of these viruses, especially if people aren’t vaccinated … there’s a bit of” pandemic fatigue “currently happening. I think people are tired of hearing about infectious diseases. They are tired of being told they need to be vaccinated. “

By the end of October, more than 675,000 Michiganders had been vaccinated against the flu compared to last year. A relatively high year of vaccination, And about 200,000 less than 2019-2020. Over 18% of the population was vaccinated until 31st, compared to nearly 21% from 2019 to 2020 and nearly 25% from 2020 to 2021. The previous season also saw a peak in vaccination in early October, and this year’s pattern looks like this:

“We are far behind last year and the previous year,” said Bagdasarian. “Influenza is something we have to take seriously every year, but this year it is especially important to monitor and prepare for the level of infection.”

Despite the malaise of COVID-19, we are not out of the forest with either the coronavirus or the flu virus, Bagdasarian said.And towards the cold weather COVID-19 case rate above baseline A stressed health system can make it much harder to get both routine care and emergency care.

“We know that hospitals are already burdened with these cases,” said Bagdasarian. “When all these factors are combined, it really needs to be noted that both COVID-19 and influenza cases do not increase, which puts additional strain on the healthcare system.”

Prevent another epidemic

According to Bagdasarian, COVID-19 and the flu vaccine are the two “biggest and best” tools the state has to fight infectious diseases this winter. Other strategies used to combat COVID-19 also help prevent the flu. Masking, avoiding large gatherings outside the house, staying at home if you feel unwell, and washing your hands frequently are all effective.

Dr. Delicia Pluit, medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department, said some of her patients were already vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine but were confused about the need for a seasonal flu vaccine. He said he was concerned about how far the flu should be. The vaccine is unaware that it is safe to get both on the same day.

CDC quotes Possible confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine as one of several possible factors contributing to the early national decline in influenza vaccination rates between pregnant women and children.

“This is where people really have some problems,” Pruitt said. “I don’t have the habit of hearing that I have to get two vaccines at the same time during the flu season … I’ll be very happy someday if I can combine both and get them at the same time.”

The new coronavirus and the flu season virus are clearly different and require separate vaccines. It is important to receive both, experts agree and it is generally safe to receive both on the same day. Born has noticed an increasing number of locals seeking flu shots for COVID-19 boosters. She said she was optimistic that Michigander would take a shot so much that she began to hear about the flu this season.

Those who receive the first COVID-19 vaccine within the next week and the second vaccination next month will get some immunity in time for Christmas, Bagdasarian said. According to Strasz, flu vaccination by Saturday, November 20th is important for maintaining protection at Thanksgiving rallies.

If you have questions about vaccines and their differences, talk to your health care provider or visit your local health department.

“Vaccination now gives you your best shot to get together in a safe way this holiday season,” Bagdasarian said. “If you adopt vaccination and some of these other mitigation strategies, you can safely begin to return to normal.”

read more:

The flu has basically disappeared last season.Michigan doctors warn that this may not be the case this season

Michigan doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine to children “without hesitation”

Did police violate the rights of black teens by finger printing, even though they were not charged?Michigan Supreme Court Trials Case