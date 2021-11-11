Precautions following an isolated case of bird flu in Kirby Cross

A single outbreak of bird flu (also known as bird flu) has been confirmed in a game reserve at Kirby Cross in Tendring. The outbreak is a bird, not a human.

This response is led by the Essex County Council, the Tendring District Council, Defula, and the Department of Animal and Plant Hygiene. Health officials visited the scene and took several actions, including testing and cleansing.

Avian influenza is a disease that mainly affects birds, but rarely it can occur in mammals, including humans. As a result, some precautions are taken.

Residential and commercial facilities (approximately 19,000 properties) within the 3km zone will be sent a letter detailing the actions they need to take and contact information.

If in doubt, please contact us. This requires residents and businesses to notify the Essex County Council that poultry is on the premises and keep poultry out of the 3km zone.

Bird flu is primarily a bird illness and has a very low risk to the health of the general public. However, if you are worried, call NHS 111 or talk to your GP. People in direct contact with the animal sanctuary are contacted and provided with appropriate preventive treatment.

Pet owners who own other animals usually do not need to take any other action. If you have any concerns about your pet, you should contact a private veterinarian.

Based on current scientific evidence, the Food Standards Agency states that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers. Poultry products, including properly cooked poultry and eggs, are safe to eat.

Councilor John Spence, Minister for Adults and Health at the Essex Council, said:

“Nevertheless, it is important to take the right precautions and work with the Defra and Tendring District Council. This is what we have done.

“Patients from the Department of Animal and Plant Hygiene will visit commercial facilities within the 3 km zone around the outbreak site and will send letters to approximately 19,000 homes over the next few days to provide information and advice.”

Linda McWilliams, a member of the Tendring District Council’s partnership cabinet, said authorities are waiting to assist as needed.

“As a local council, we are ready to help our colleagues at Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Veterinary Health, and the Essex County Council as much as possible, especially to inform the locals of this outbreak,” said Councilor McWilliams. Said.

“It is important that people react wisely, understand that the risks to human health are minimal, and follow the measures set by the authorities when keeping birds.”

Dr. David Edwards, Deputy Regional Deputy Director of the Department of Eastern Health and Safety, UK Public Health Service, said: “Avian influenza is primarily a bird illness and the risk to the health of the general public is very low. We work closely with Defra to monitor the situation and as a precautionary measure to anyone in the field. We provide the necessary health advice.

“I know the importance of washing my hands when it comes to COVID. The same is true here. Avoid touching sick or dead birds and always wash your hands with soap after contact with animals. Please wash. “

British Veterinary Chief Christine Middlemiss said: “H5N1 avian influenza has been identified in Essex’s animal sanctuary. We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease, and any bird at risk of infection is now humanitarian. Will be killed.

“The UK Health and Safety Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is low, and the Food Standards Agency states that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk to British consumers.

“We have declared a bird flu prevention zone throughout the UK, so all bird breeders, whether they have a few birds or thousands of birds, have high biosecurity on their farms and small farms. It is important to take action to implement security standards. “