Navigating seasonal affective disorder in cold weather





Springfield, Missouri – Local mental health experts said this time could be difficult for many as daily temperatures cool and the sun begins to set early. For some people, they have been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Cox Health psychologist Dr. Curtis Mattson says that while many may not enjoy the cold season, some are undergoing changes that are significant enough to pay close attention. rice field. “Sometimes it’s a combination of us and the people around us, and you’re not you,” Mattson said. “I’m having a hard time getting out of bed and taking a shower and getting ready for work,” and “I’m having a hard time getting out of bed and attending a children’s event.” Mattson said it was important to get help from health care providers. “They may refer you to mental health, they may refer you to behavioral health, they may refer you to dosing management, they may also refer you to phototherapy. I may introduce you, “said Mattson. Seasonal Pattern Depression: What are the Signs?

Sandy Parisi, director of clinical support and retention Burrell Behavioral Health Systems, said about 3 million Americans suffer from SAD each year. She said there are some things that everyone can do in cold weather. “Maybe a daily walk, let the sun hit your skin,” Parisi said. “Keep your routine in good condition whenever you can stay in it.” Mattson said he encourages people to stay involved with others, even if it is in effect. Both Parisi and Mattson said they encourage people to get in touch early and get resources. This is a statement from Burrell Behavioral Health on how to get help. “People suffering from seasonal affective disorder or mental health are advised to call 417-761-5000 or access the Walk-in Connection Center at 1300. E. Bradford Parkway, Bill. A, Springfield. If you are in danger, call the 24/7 Crisis Line (1-800-494-7355) or 24 hours a day at 800 S. Park Ave. in Springfield. Visit the 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center .. “ Burrell Behavioral Health If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). I can. Please ask for help immediately. You are important: find Mental health resources And the story of FOX4.



