Health
Patients with type 2 diabetes show high malaise after covid-19
New Delhi: SARS-CoV-2 infected type 2 diabetic patients COVID-19, Showed a new study.
The study, jointly conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Fortis C-DOC and published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, found that diabetes complicates the course of covid-19. is showing. And it results in excessive morbidity and mortality. The presence of diabetes also affects postcovid syndrome or longcovid-19 through a variety of pathophysiological mechanisms. A study of more than 108 people with type 2 diabetes further states that diabetes poses a challenge to their recovery.
The patients studied included 52 patients with type 2 diabetes who were suffering from mild to moderate severity covid-19. Type 2 diabetic patients who do not suffer from 56covid-19. Both groups were consistent in age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin, and vitamin D levels.
In this study, T2D patients with covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue than patients without Covid-19, but both groups had comparable grip strength. Was there.
“T2D with a previous COVID-19 infection and a malaise score above 4 shows significantly higher inflammatory markers during acute illness, and after covid-19, postprandial blood glucose rises, weight loss, and loss. It was shown to have significantly lower glycemic strength compared to patients with physical activity and a fatigue score of less than 4.
The results further showed that rehabilitation of patients with a fatigue score greater than 4 after acute infection requires attention to nutrition, glycemic control, and step-by-step physical activity protocols.
“These findings are particularly relevant in terms of an increased prevalence of severe diabetes during the covid-19 period. Fatigue is a predominant and highly debilitating factor, followed by inpatients and non-hospitalized patients. It is found in both inpatients. Malaise and associated symptoms reduce quality of life and interfere with normal work performance. Therefore, patients with chronic diabetes follow a healthy lifestyle and adhere to treatment guidelines. It is imperative to have regular medical examinations, “said Dr. Anoop Mithra, Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC.
Misura suggested that covid-19 fatigue should be addressed through an interdisciplinary approach that includes treating clinicians, psychological counselors, nutritionists, and physiotherapy professionals. Blood glucose and blood pressure need to be optimal and more aggressive glycemic control is needed.
“You need to pay special attention to nutrition and use protein and vitamin supplements as needed. Exercise and physiotherapy are not only malaise, but also cardiovascular and lung health and the patient’s mental health. It should be started shortly after covid-19, as it can also help with mental health, “Misra said.
