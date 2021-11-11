As winter approaches, seasonal affective disorder is a reality for many.news

According to Omaha psychologists, the mood swings and malaise that people feel during the fall and winter are not only “winter blue”, but also a treatable condition known as seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a subtype of depression associated with seasonal changes. Mayo Clinic.. For people diagnosed with SAD, SAD can cause depression in the spring or early summer, but usually begins and ends in the fall and ends in the spring.

According to Dr. Rebecca Henning, alum and current Omaha psychologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the disorder consists of symptoms such as oversleeping, change in appetite, weight gain, and malaise.

Lucy König, a freshman biochemistry major, said at the beginning of June each year that anxiety began when she learned that October, when her SAD began, was approaching.

“I have a general feeling of being a little hopeless,” König said. “I’m uncomfortable because of the cold, and I’m just curled up in a kind of myself, less social and much less motivated.”

For König, she said that going out and running wasn’t enough to mitigate the effects of SAD because of the lack of serotonin that could be produced in the winter.

“Studies show that people with SAD may have reduced activity in the brain chemical (neurotransmitter) serotonin, which helps regulate mood.” National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry..

König said he uses therapy lamps every morning for 15 minutes while reading and doing his homework to counteract the effects of SAD. Henning said he believes this tactic will help reduce the burden on individuals of SAD.

Other treatments, according to Henning, include medications such as antidepressants and psychotherapy such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, both of which help König deal with SAD.

According to König, another important aspect of treatment is that people are kind to themselves.

“During this time, it took me a while to learn just to be kind to myself,” König said. “It’s to understand that you’re experiencing a difficult time, and yes, other people may not understand it, but you know what’s going on.”

According to König, this exacerbation of grief causes mental fatigue during the winter. She said that when individuals discuss SAD, such long-term sacrifices are not fully spoken.

According to Henning, SAD is considered “winter blue” and is often underdiagnosed and can have serious consequences if not treated properly.

“Like other types of depression, it can get worse without treatment and can lead to problems such as school and work problems and social withdrawal,” Henning said. “Complications of seasonal affective disorder can be substance abuse, because without proper treatment, substances can be used to deal with it.”

Henning said it’s good to get treatment when symptoms are first noticed, before they can get worse. She said it was important to take SAD seriously and not treat it as something that individuals need to tackle on their own.

“The main thing people need to know about seasonal affective disorder is that it is treatable,” Henning said. “And that’s not something you have to do for yourself.”

