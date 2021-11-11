Health
Caregivers also need help | News, sports, work
The Alzheimer’s Association and the Iowa Department of Public Health will meet in November National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month to raise awareness of the importance of helping caregivers.
Iowa has 73,000 family and friends who provide care to more than 66,000 individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
By 2020, 11 million people nationwide, accounting for almost half of all caregivers, provided care to people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Over 80% of these caregivers are family or friends, providing an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care. This is a contribution to the country worth $ 257 billion.
“They spend a lot of time and care and aren’t paid for it. Often they need to retire early or reduce their working hours.” Lauren Livingston, communications director of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Iowa branch, said.
Compared to caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of people with dementia show considerable mental, financial and physical difficulty. The prevalence of depression and chronic health problems is higher in caregivers of people with dementia than in other caregivers.
Due to the needs of many people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, families often turn to care facilities to provide more skilled care that their loved ones may need.
“Determining to bring a loved one into a care facility is a very difficult decision, but it is often necessary if you are physically unable to care or if the caregiver needs to return to work to help pay for it. It will be, “said Livingston. “We encourage caregivers not to be ashamed or sick of having to put their loved ones in a care facility.”
Livingston said he wanted to remind people that caregivers also need help.
“It’s important to know that caregivers will contact you at any time of the year, and as the holidays approach, to see if you need help.” She said. “It can be very stressful, especially during vacations, so caregivers spend their time on their own, reaching out to check, buying groceries, and sitting with loved ones. See if you can. Assisting a caregiver is just as important as caring for a loved one who lives with the illness. “
According to Livingston, care facilities offer special care that families cannot provide at home.
“Sometimes those needs outweigh the needs of always staying home with their loved ones.” She said.
Jordan Rexroth, Community Relations Director of Bigford Senior Living in Fort Dodge, said he didn’t know about the specialized facilities available when his family began looking for a facility for their grandmother living with Alzheimer’s disease. rice field.
“When I heard Bigford and everything we offer and didn’t know this was an option when looking for a place for my grandma, it’s possible to help these families. I thought it was wonderful. “ She said. “I have personal connections with these families and can help them find the right place for their loved ones.”
Bickford does not have a specific memory care unit, but specializes in dementia care, according to Rexroth.
“We are always a locked facility. You don’t have to have dementia to be with us, but people with dementia are safe and secure.” She said. “Because I am mixed with people without dementia, I have a strong sense of independence, and I think it is very helpful to be able to communicate with other residents.”
Bigford caregivers have received additional dementia training and are ready to address the unique needs of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Rexroth said. “A part of our dementia programming is called the” life song basket. ” We have put together a special basket full of items from all five senses and personalized it for each person. “ Rex Rohto said. “For example, if they liked to bake cinnamon rolls, we might put in cinnamon roll candles. One of our women has a black lab and she’s her non Talking about Stop, we got this really soft plush black lab dog. “
Rexroat said he would use these baskets when the inhabitants were upset, confused, or upset. “We pull out the basket, do it one-on-one with them, and just recall with them.” She said.
Bickford is a long-term care facility, but according to Rexroth, most residents stay until the end of their lives because they can increase their long-term care as needed.
The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900, community support groups, educational programs, daily care tips, legal information, financial planning, illness stages and more.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Program provides early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, improved diagnosis and risk reduction, prevention of avoidable hospitalizations associated with these diseases and conditions, and dementia-related. Focuses on issues such as providing support for nursing care. .. See idph.iowa.gov for more information.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.messengernews.net/news/local-news/2021/11/caregivers-need-support-too/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]