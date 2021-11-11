Caregivers also need help | News, sports, work

The Alzheimer’s Association and the Iowa Department of Public Health will meet in November National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month to raise awareness of the importance of helping caregivers.

Iowa has 73,000 family and friends who provide care to more than 66,000 individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

By 2020, 11 million people nationwide, accounting for almost half of all caregivers, provided care to people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Over 80% of these caregivers are family or friends, providing an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care. This is a contribution to the country worth $ 257 billion.

“They spend a lot of time and care and aren’t paid for it. Often they need to retire early or reduce their working hours.” Lauren Livingston, communications director of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Iowa branch, said.

Compared to caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of people with dementia show considerable mental, financial and physical difficulty. The prevalence of depression and chronic health problems is higher in caregivers of people with dementia than in other caregivers.

Due to the needs of many people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, families often turn to care facilities to provide more skilled care that their loved ones may need.

“Determining to bring a loved one into a care facility is a very difficult decision, but it is often necessary if you are physically unable to care or if the caregiver needs to return to work to help pay for it. It will be, “said Livingston. “We encourage caregivers not to be ashamed or sick of having to put their loved ones in a care facility.”

Livingston said he wanted to remind people that caregivers also need help.

“It’s important to know that caregivers will contact you at any time of the year, and as the holidays approach, to see if you need help.” She said. “It can be very stressful, especially during vacations, so caregivers spend their time on their own, reaching out to check, buying groceries, and sitting with loved ones. See if you can. Assisting a caregiver is just as important as caring for a loved one who lives with the illness. “

According to Livingston, care facilities offer special care that families cannot provide at home.

“Sometimes those needs outweigh the needs of always staying home with their loved ones.” She said.

Jordan Rexroth, Community Relations Director of Bigford Senior Living in Fort Dodge, said he didn’t know about the specialized facilities available when his family began looking for a facility for their grandmother living with Alzheimer’s disease. rice field.

“When I heard Bigford and everything we offer and didn’t know this was an option when looking for a place for my grandma, it’s possible to help these families. I thought it was wonderful. “ She said. “I have personal connections with these families and can help them find the right place for their loved ones.”

Bickford does not have a specific memory care unit, but specializes in dementia care, according to Rexroth.

“We are always a locked facility. You don’t have to have dementia to be with us, but people with dementia are safe and secure.” She said. “Because I am mixed with people without dementia, I have a strong sense of independence, and I think it is very helpful to be able to communicate with other residents.”

Bigford caregivers have received additional dementia training and are ready to address the unique needs of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Rexroth said. “A part of our dementia programming is called the” life song basket. ” We have put together a special basket full of items from all five senses and personalized it for each person. “ Rex Rohto said. “For example, if they liked to bake cinnamon rolls, we might put in cinnamon roll candles. One of our women has a black lab and she’s her non Talking about Stop, we got this really soft plush black lab dog. “

Rexroat said he would use these baskets when the inhabitants were upset, confused, or upset. “We pull out the basket, do it one-on-one with them, and just recall with them.” She said.

Bickford is a long-term care facility, but according to Rexroth, most residents stay until the end of their lives because they can increase their long-term care as needed.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900, community support groups, educational programs, daily care tips, legal information, financial planning, illness stages and more.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Program provides early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, improved diagnosis and risk reduction, prevention of avoidable hospitalizations associated with these diseases and conditions, and dementia-related. Focuses on issues such as providing support for nursing care. .. See idph.iowa.gov for more information.

