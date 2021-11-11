Health
Doctors say Michigan’s fourth COVID surge could last for months
Hospitalization with COVID-19 20% increase With 2,621 people in Michigan last week, it surprised hospital leaders who said the state was suffering from a fourth coronavirus surge.
Cases and hospitalizations are declining in many other parts of the country, but these pandemic indicators are rising in Michigan.
“Metro Detroit is once again a hotspot,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention and epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said at a press conference Thursday.
The state’s seven-day coronavirus case rate is currently the ninth highest in the country, at 344.5 per 100,000 cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. NS Percentage of positive tests Over 14% across the state.
“I’m very worried about the orbit of this new wave,” Gilpin said.
According to Gilpin, 397 COVID-19 patients were admitted to eight hospitals in Beaumont on Thursday. It is still lower than the peaks seen in April and November 2020, but it is rising rapidly.
“This is our early warning system,” he said. “The number of communities is growing, and as it gets colder and people are starting to plan vacations, I think it’s an important time to let everyone know what we have to do. Be wary. Do not neglect.
“We need to make sure that we are wearing those masks. We need to make sure that we are taking those precautions. We need to vaccinate ourselves. There are. These are the ones that are fundamentally really improved. Situations. “
The majority of patients hospitalized for the virus in Beaumont have not been vaccinated, Gilpin said. Most people who develop a breakthrough infection with a vaccine do not require hospitalization. According to Gilpin, those who do so are elderly and have a fundamental health condition that makes them particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Other hospital systems in Michigan are also stressed.
Traverse City-based Munson Healthcare announced on Tuesday that nine hospitals in northern Michigan have exceeded capacity for the first time in 106 years of history and are operating at “pandemic-ready level red.”
This means that doctors’ clinics, laboratories, outpatient clinics, and hospitals remain open, but non-urgent surgery and other procedures may need to be delayed, especially if overnight hospitalization is required. , Said Manson spokesman Diane Mikalek. Sleep disorder services also have a temporary pause.
“Currently, the number of patients we see in our hospitals is close to the number we experienced during the worst of the pandemic last spring,” Manson’s chief medical officer, Christine Nephisie, said in a statement. ..
“Now we are more than ever with us by being vaccinated, wearing masks in public, practicing proper hand hygiene and avoiding as large a rally as possible. We need to unite. “
In recent weeks, Henry Ford has typically had about 150 coronavirus patients filling hospital beds. By Monday, the COVID-19 census surged to 250 patients.
Dr. Dennis Cunningham, Detroit-based Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Henry Ford Health System, said: .. “So I expect the numbers to keep getting worse for a while.”
At least 8 other hospitals State Health Database Wednesday’s capacity is 100%.
- Beaumont Hospital Wayne
- Bronson South Haven
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- ProMedica CV Hickman Hospital
In addition, about 20% are operating at 90% to 99% capacity, including:
- Ascension St. John Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital-Troy
- Beaumont Hospital Trenton
- Covenant Healthcare
- Henry Ford McComb Hospital
- Harley Medical Center
- McLaren-McLaren
- McLaren Flint
- McLaren Greater Lansing
- McLaren Port Huron Hospital
- OSF St. Francis Hospital
- Manson Healthcare Gray Ring Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Spectrum Health-Brojet Hospital
- Spectrum Health-Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health-Penock Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospital & Health Center
According to Gilpin, the Beaumont system is still open and can treat both COVID and non-COVID patients, but the burden on staff is very realistic.
“We are all very tired of this and caring for sick COVID patients is incredibly labor intensive,” he said.
“I don’t think there are any medical systems in Michigan or Metro Detroit that don’t address the staffing challenges. We’ll do our best. We’re very agile …. but it’s difficult, especially even more. This is because it anticipates a fourth surge that may last three to four months or survive the winter.
“This will be difficult …. This is … shaped a bit more like a marathon than a sprint.”
Contact Kristen Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ kristenshamus.
