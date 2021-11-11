High prevalence of post-Covid malaise in patients with type 2 diabetes: study





Postcovid syndrome or longcovid has emerged as a major obstacle to recovery in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, new studies show. Fatigue is the most prevalent, and among the symptoms such as myalgia (myalgia), headache, cough, and shortness of breath, it is extremely debilitating for patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Invented by Dr. Anoop Mithra, Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC, jointly conducted by Fortis C-DOC, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, C-NET and N-DOC. A recent study showed that patients with type 2 diabetes who used Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue than those who were not infected. The results show that diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19, leading to excessive morbidity and mortality. The presence of diabetes also affects postcovid syndrome through a variety of pathophysiological mechanisms. In addition, diabetes poses challenges for patient recovery. This is the first study in the world. This study used CFQ-11 and grip strength (as a surrogate marker for sarcopenia or muscle mass and force) to assess the prevalence of malaise in patients with type 2 diabetes after Covid-19 infection and without diabetes. Compared with the patient. The history of Covid-19. The sample size evaluated was 108 type 2 diabetic patients. The methodology followed was to evaluate patients with type 2 diabetes who came to the OPD at the Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences in New Delhi. The patients studied included 52 type 2 diabetic patients who were suffering from mild to moderately severe coronavirus. 56 Type 2 diabetic patients who were not infected. Both groups were consistent in age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin, and vitamin D levels. Matching was done on common factors that can cause fatigue. 25 (OH) D, serum albumin and TSH levels. The average presentation time for patients after Covid was 92 days (range 32-262 days). Signs were scored using the Chalder Fatigue Scale (fatigue score, reported as FS) and grip strength (kg) was recorded by the Jamar hydraulic hand dynamometer. Main survey results Patients with type 2 diabetes who had Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue than those who were not infected, but both groups had comparable grip strength. Type 2 diabetes, previously infected with Covid-19 and having a fatigue score of> 4, showed significantly higher inflammatory markers during acute illness, and after Covid-19, postprandial blood glucose increased and weight was lost. .. Compared to people with a fatigue score of less than 4, physical activity was reduced and grip strength was significantly reduced. Overall, high malaise seems to be due to severe Covid-19 and hyperglycemic levels. Rehabilitation of patients with a fatigue score greater than 4 after an acute infection should pay attention to nutrition, glycemic control, and step-by-step physical activity protocols. These findings are particularly relevant given the increased prevalence of severe diabetes during the Covid-19 era. Dr. Misura said fatigue was a predominant and highly debilitating factor that subsequently existed in both inpatients and non-inpatients. “Fatigue and its associated symptoms reduce quality of life and interfere with normal working abilities,” said Dr. Misra. He said diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19 and affects post-Covid syndrome or Long Covid through a variety of pathophysiological mechanisms. “In addition, diabetes poses a challenge to patients’ recovery, so it is imperative that patients with chronic diabetes follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and undergo regular health examinations,” he added. rice field. Dr. Misura further states that the study should maintain and tighten diabetes control during the pandemic. He sought management of Covid-19 fatigue through an interdisciplinary approach, including treatment by clinicians, psychological counselors, nutritionists, and physiotherapy specialists.

