Home COVID-19 Tests and Appropriate Masks: How to Make 2021 Holiday Gatherings Safer
In 2021 Holiday The season is approaching family Discussing how to get together safely in COVID-19 Pandemic..
At this point last year, Pfizer and BioNTech vaccination was 90% valid To prevent diseaseImmunization of health care workers and other members of the highest priority groups Does not start until December..
Santa may not come to a town near you, thanks to COVID
now, Over 194 million Americans Fully vaccinated, millions of children aged 5-11 Became a target To receive their shots last week.
NS White House Said on wednesday Approximately 900.000 children of that age group received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of eligibility, with approximately 700,000 scheduled initial doses over the next few days.
Incidents in the United States are declining, but Americans can take steps to create a safe rally for everyone involved.
For example, a COVID-19 test at home can: Provides a level of protection combined with vaccination..
Homekit isn’t very accurate PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction)). test Results can be achieved within minutes at hospitals and laboratory sites.
Test kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and boxes containing the two tests usually sell for about $ 25.
Most tests require wiping the inside of both nostrils about 0.5 inches.
Adults and teenagers can test themselves, and adults can test children up to 2 years old.
2021 Holiday CDC Guidelines: How to Celebrate Safely
If the test detects a viral protein in the sample, it will return a positive result.
However, some home tests miss the infection and, in rare cases, falsely indicate the infection.
In one test, about 15 out of 100 infections fail and about 1 in 100 people who are not infected with the virus give false positive results.
NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear appropriate masks in public indoor environments in highly infected communities and avoid poorly ventilated and crowded areas.
Do not wear masks for children under 2 years old.
People who are not yet eligible for vaccination can be protected by vaccination against themselves or other qualified individuals.
We also released an agency trip Guidance for both domestic and international travel.
Vaccination remains the best way to protect against COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
