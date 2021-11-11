Researchers create sustainable biodegradable vegan glitter





W As Christmas approaches, everything, including glitter, is set to be in the limelight. However, while it may cause joy, it can be difficult to clean up and is made of toxic and unsustainable materials, contributing to plastic pollution. However, researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that cellulose, a key component of the cell walls of plants, fruits and vegetables, produces a sustainable, non-toxic, vegan, biodegradable glitter that shines like the original plant. I found a way to make it. Glitter is made from cellulose nanocrystals and can bend light to create vibrant colors through a process called structural color. Some of the brightest colors in nature are produced by the same phenomenon, such as butterfly feathers and peacock feathers. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4894%"/> Glitter in vials prepared from large peeled film (Benjamin Droguet / University of Cambridge) As a result, researchers say the color doesn’t fade after a century. Using self-assembling techniques that allow cellulose to produce dark-colored films, researchers have found that these materials are plastic glitter particles and small mineral effect pigments that are widely used in cosmetics. Says you can replace. of Europe They say that the cosmetics industry uses about 5,500 tonnes of microplastics each year. Cellulose nanocrystal films prepared by the team can be made on a large scale using roll-to-roll processes such as those used to make paper from wood pulp. Researchers say this is the first time these materials have been produced on an industrial scale. Professor Silvia Vignolini, Senior Author of the Department of Chemistry, Yusuf Hamied, University of Cambridge, said: “They enter the soil and the sea and contribute to the overall level of pollution. “Consumers are beginning to realize that glitter is fun, but it can also be harmful to the real environment.” After producing large-scale cellulose films, researchers crushed them into biodegradable, plastic-free, non-toxic, glitter-sized particles. They state that demonstrating the manufacturing process on commercial equipment is an important step in making new materials available outside the lab. Studies show that this process consumes much less energy than traditional methods. Professor Vignolini said: “We believe this product has the potential to revolutionize the cosmetics industry by providing fully sustainable and biodegradable vegan pigments and glitter.” This process requires more work, but researchers hope to set up a spin-out company to make pigments and glitter commercially available in the coming years. Professor Vignolini said the new glitter still has all the fun of the original. “It’s just as annoying, but it doesn’t harm the planet and is safe for your little kids,” she said. This study, published in Nature Materials, was partially funded by the European Research Council and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

