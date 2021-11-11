According to scientists, the treatments used in mice can change the treatment of spinal cord injuries.Medical research





Mice with spinal cord injury with completely paralyzed hind limbs learned to walk again after a single injection of synthetic nanofibers, scientists say could revolutionize the treatment of this condition. .. This treatment is based on a designer molecule that mimics the natural environment of the spinal cord and sends signals to repair and regenerate cells. The team behind the work wants to start testing patients within two years. Professor Samuel StapThe study at Northwestern University in Chicago believes that this study can pave the way for the first effective treatment of spinal cord injury. “I am very pleased that this helps patients,” he said. “We went straight to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and currently have few treatment options.” An estimated 50,000 people have spinal cord injuries in the UK, and about 2,500 new injuries each year. Currently, there is no effective treatment to repair spinal cord injury. This treatment used a new class of smart materials to mimic the extracellular matrix of the body. It is a non-cellular component of all tissues that was once considered only an inert scaffold. However, there is increasing evidence that the Matrix plays a complex role in the body’s repair process through biochemical and biomechanical cues. This is what Stupp and his colleagues were trying to reproduce. mouse To do this, they used a new class of materials called supramolecular polymers. It is made up of weakly bound structural units that rock, oscillate, and allow cell receptors that are constantly moving to be found and communicated. These polymers can be dissolved in water and administered as a liquid injection, but as soon as they come into contact with living tissue, they turn into a gel and remain at the site of injury. “Cells quickly move into a water-filled space and become entangled in nanofibers,” says Stupp. “In about a couple of weeks, these fibers signal the cells to repair.” The latest paper published in ChemistryDescribed how mice with SCI that received a single injection of synthetic matrix recovered their gait within 3-4 weeks of treatment. Studies have also found that treatment re-grows the amputated dilation of neurons known as axons. Reduction of scar tissue that can be a physical barrier to repair; formation of new blood vessels and better survival of motor neurons. After the treatment performs its repair function, it is biodegraded into cellular nutrients within 12 weeks and then completely disappears from the body. This progress is the result of many notable studies of spinal cord injury over the last decade, which are: Electric implant Can help play and other suggestions Stem cell injection It may be a promising treatment. Stupp expressed confidence that his team’s approach would come true this time around. “It does not include the use of cells, it does not include the use of electrical and invasive devices or genes that may be dangerous,” he said. “The reason this can differ from previous ideas is that the treatment is so translatable. It’s a relatively simple molecule. That’s why we’re so excited.” The team plans to apply to the FDA for permission to conduct human trials next year and hopes to be able to initiate such trials within two years.

