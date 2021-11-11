Health
Vaccine reservation sign photo changed
Claim: The image shows a COVID-19 vaccine reservation sign with organ donation reminders
After the Federal Advisory Board Voted for approval Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, false explanations about children and vaccination have begun to spread throughout social media.
NS November 7th Facebook post Accumulation of more than 175 strains within 3 days claims to indicate signs of promoting COVID-19 vaccine and pediatric organ donation.
“The COVID vaccine does not require a reservation here,” said the sign from Mass General Brigham Hospital. The red circled text on the sign says, “Don’t forget to donate your children’s organs.”
The same photo is widely shared Reddit, Facebook When twitter, Here one November 6th Tweet Generated over 7,500 likes and 3,500 retweets.
However, the image has changed. The original photo shows a message about vaccine reservations in Spanish and does not mention anything about organ donation.
Health officials say the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine for children outweigh the risks.
Fact check:Pfizer CEO arrested for COVID-19 vaccine fraud
Facebook users did not return a comment request.
The photo has changed
The photo was manipulated using Signboard image At the COVID-19 vaccination site New England Patriots Training Camp.. The original message says in Spanish “COVID vaccine here without reservation”. Google Translation..
Genuine signs do not mention organ donation. The poster was posted by the Craft Center of the Community Health Vaccination Clinic. General Brigham According to the Patriots fans at an event where they received the Pfizer vaccine. Local news report..
The vaccine drive took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. July 28-31.. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 was not Approved by the Food and Drug Administration Until October 29th.Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel did not Vote for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Until November 2nd.
more:Want to increase the clarity of your news? Join a text chat with USA TODAY’s expert fact checkers.
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Health Experts Say There Are Many Benefits of vaccination of children Against viruses, such as preventing the spread of other variants, reducing the risk of being infected with COVID-19, and protecting the community.
Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine has nothing to do with cancer or HIV
The benefits of the // COVID-19 vaccine for children outweigh the rare side effects of myocarditis, or myocardial inflammation. According to health experts.. NS 3,000 children Those who participated in Pfizer’s clinical trials did not experience any serious adverse events, including myocarditis.
Our rating: change
Based on our research, we evaluate ALTERED images that claim to show the COVID-19 vaccine reservation sign with organ donation reminders. The original photo shows that the sign is displaying a message in Spanish about the COVID-19 vaccine reservation. This image was taken in July, months before the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children aged 5-11 years. Health officials say that, contrary to the post’s suggestion, the COVID-19 vaccine for children is safe and serious reactions are rare.
