Scientists invent exquisite and eco-friendly glitter to reduce microplastic waste

We have a love-hate relationship with glitter. It’s definitely a glittering, cute and festive festival. But if you immerse your hand in a jar of iridescent plastic particles, next year you’ll spend some time finding the spots in amazing places. In those places, from hair and clothing to the ocean and lakes, very few non-biodegradable pieces such as microplastics and glitter can be harmful to the environment. Nonetheless, glitter continues to decorate art studio shelves, appearing in cosmetics and starring holiday wrapping paper. That’s why scientists at the University of Cambridge invented an eco-friendly alternative inspired by fresh fruits and the sparkling structure of nature. Butterfly feathers, peacock feathers, buttercups. In contrast to some other cosmetic glitter products that contain glycerin, there are even vegan inventions that shine. Derived from animal fat.. “It would be just as annoying, but it wouldn’t hurt the planet and it’s safe for your children,” said Sylvia Vignolini, a professor of chemistry at the University of Cambridge. In the statement..She is a senior author of A paper on sustainable glitter published in Nature Materials on Thursday.. Benjamin Droghe / University of Cambridge

Instead of making glitter from toxic plastics, her team created a thin, glittering film from cellulose, the material found in the cell walls of plants, vegetables and fruits. They shape cellulose into nanocrystals, which determine the color of the film. A phenomenon called structural coloring. Benjamin Droghe

In structural coloring, the angle of the nanocrystals scatters light in a particular way, emitting a particular color. The same thing happens with butterfly wings and other beautiful natural features. As a result, when exposed to different types of lighting, the color of glittering insects appears to change. Benjamin Droghe, a researcher at the Department of Chemistry and the lead author of the paper, said that traditional minerals used to produce color typically need to be heated to 800 degrees Celsius (1,472 degrees Fahrenheit). Stated. As you can imagine, the heating process consumes a lot of energy and indirectly harms the earth through the use of fossil fuels. “Traditional pigments like your everyday sparkle aren’t continuously produced,” Vignolini said. “They get into the soil and the ocean and contribute to the overall level of pollution. Consumers are beginning to realize that sparkles are fun, but they also do harm to the real environment.” When the team’s milky film is ground, the resulting non-toxic shimmering particles are the same as the dangerous shimmering of plastic. They may be stretching their legs. Unlike normal glitter, bright colors don’t fade after a century, researchers say. Benjamin Droghe / University of Cambridge

The mechanism of formation can also be easily scaled up, and industrial equipment can replace toxic glitter with a commercially available biodegradable form, they say. Aside from pigment-related issues, the familiar glitter-like microplastics are also environmentally dangerous. Since they are not biodegradable, they will clog the sewer pipes, It can hurt marine animals and even invade the human body. Benjamin Droghe / University of Cambridge

While glittering by myself Does not make up the majority of marine microplastics, Its limited amount allowed it to escape scrutiny, even though it was part of a larger problem.Recently, cosmetics companies have tried to reduce the use of glitter to prevent adverse effects on the ecosystem, but unfortunately cosmetics industry experts are struggling. Get consensus on environmentally friendly and sparkling cosmetics. “We believe this product can revolutionize the cosmetics industry by providing fully sustainable and biodegradable vegan pigments and glitter,” said Vignolini.

