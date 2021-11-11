Health
Is the pandemic nearing its end? Experts do not agree.
Some health professionals recently advertised the potential end of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, cases of Covid-19 are still skyrocketing in several states, including Colorado, which caused critical standard treatment in hospitals on Tuesday.
Your Top Resources for Covid-19 Preparation
Covid-19 cases increase in some states
Overall, the United States has an average of about 74,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, an increase of 4% over the past two weeks. Axios Report.
according to Axios, If CDCThe definition of a “low” rate of Covid-19 infection (an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 people per day) applies at the national level, and only four states are considered to have low infection rates. In nearly 40 states, on the other hand, there are 10-50 new infections per 100,000 people per day.
In particular, Colorado has seen a 18.8% increase in daily Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks. Axios.. As a result of the expected surge in staff shortages, the state announced on Tuesday that it had activated critical standard treatment.
By enabling these crisis guidelines, hospitals can maximize the care they can provide to their available staff. Associated Press Reports allow the medical system to change the ratio of staff to patients. In particular, critical care standards do not apply to emergency care services, hospitals and acute care facilities, outpatient care providers, or personal protective equipment. Hill Report.
Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said residents should not avoid “necessary medical care.” Also, while the state health department allows selective treatment, hospitals can decide to suspend them as needed to relocate staff.
Nearly 40% of hospitals expect a staff shortage by the end of next week, according to state data. In addition, more than one-third of hospitals say they expect to run out of ICU beds by the end of next week.
The state now accounts for 72% of hospital beds, including 12.6% of Covid-19 patients. HHS data. In the ICU, 85% of beds are full and 35% are occupied by Covid-19 patients. And now, just over half of the state’s critical care ventilators are in use.
Is the Covid-19 pandemic nearing its end?
so interview Former at CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he believes the coronavirus pandemic is nearing its end in the United States.
In particular, Gottlieb highlighted two recent developments he believes will prevent another surge in cases.First, the Covid-19 vaccine is now Available For children up to 5 years old. Second, Gottlieb said,[a] “A widely available or orally available drug that can treat the coronavirus at home and prevent hospitalization and death,” he said. “There are two of these potential drugs, one of which is. Pfizer And from one Merck, And there will be more behind it. “
“I think we are nearing the end of the pandemic stage of this virus. We are entering the endemic stage and the number of cases may increase as the situation improves …. But it is We are “entering another wave of infection,” Gottlieb added.
However, other health experts say this view is premature. Michael Osterholm, University of MinnesotaIt is estimated that 70 million Americans are still at risk for the coronavirus.
“There is enough wood for this coronavirus wildfire to burn,” he said.
Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response, Tweet that “[o]Too many wise people [have] I told me this week the pandemic was over, or on TV. Slavit I got it that “[t]From Covid-19, 1200 people are still dying here every day. “That’s the rate of 440,000 deaths a year,” he said.
“Sign [of the pandemic ending] What people are seeing is not really a sign. ” Added.. “Frankly, when the case fell, it wasn’t over. When the booster came, it wasn’t over. When the child was vaccinated, it wasn’t over. When the treatment was approved, it was over. No.”
Instead of declaring the end of the pandemic, Slavit Insisted that “[t]His more productive conversations are one of the tools to reduce infections, reduce death, live life, go to school, and be safe. With rapid testing, masks, credentials, shots and new drugs, it becomes more and more possible. (Baker / Beheraj, Axios, 11/11; Coleman, Hill, 11/10; Associated Press, 11/10)
