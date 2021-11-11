Seasonal Depression — Short days, cold weather, people prepare for SAD





Some began to prepare for seasonal depression, medically known as “seasonal affective disorder,” even before the days became significantly shorter and significantly colder. With autumn beginning and winter just a few weeks away, anyone experiencing a “seasonal affective disorder” called SAD may be relieved by adopting a strategy designed to address it. Says a mental health expert. according to Report by USA Today, SAD, is a “depression or depression episode that occurs at specific times of the year, primarily in the fall and winter,” as described by Dr. Steven Powell, a psychiatrist at the telemedicine platform Hims & Hers. Powell explained that seasonal affective disorder mimics the symptoms of depression. “Therefore, people show typical symptoms such as low energy, sleep disorders, change in appetite, people become insensitive or agitated or sleepy, and oversleep,” Powell said, “often despair and Even the idea of ​​self-harm is all about it. ” USA Today quoted. Dr. Cima Bonnie, founder of the Philadelphia Center for Anti-Aging and Longevity and a Physician in Functional Medicine, said that experiencing poor concentration and increased stress and anxiety is another symptom of SAD. I’m adding. USA Today quoted some people who expressed their thoughts on SAD: A 27-year-old woman from Michigan said, “I feel like I’ve been off the surface of the earth for about three months.”

User @xanabon Tweet This: “I’m not going to fight seasonal affective disorder this year. Darkness, that’s me. Come get your girl.”

“I would like to encourage everyone to focus on mental health this month, recommending that seasonal depression become like a thief at night,” said user @whitd_. To tell .. Fortunately, if you support it, there are some things you can do to prevent it, the press said, and the best way to do it is to “prepare it.” Powell said. One said he was planning to leave home every day and meet his friends. They also added that they have something to look forward to as they turn “normal events” such as watching TV into more special occasions such as movie nights. As a program associate Mental health usaSidney Daniello, a non-profit organization based in Alexandria, Virginia, said it would also help “place collaborative and knowledgeable people around her.” According to the report, the 23-year-old has been working on “significant changes” in her mood during this period since her early teens, before she knew what seasonal depression was. Bonnie emphasized the importance of consistent sunlight, as reduced sunlight can reduce levels of the natural mood stabilizer serotonin. Another option suggested by Bonnie is phototherapy, which helps regulate serotonin and the sleep hormone melatonin, which helps regulate the internal clock of your body. She also said that adding “tryptophan-rich” foods to the diet would increase serotonin levels such as “eggs, turkeys, pineapples, cheese, tofu, salmon, nuts.” Exercise, a natural mood booster, produces “comfortable endorphins,” Bonnie explains. Doctors may prescribe antidepressants if treatment can help and if the symptoms are severe, the report says. according to American Psychiatric Association, SAD is more than just “winter blue”. Although treatable, the symptoms are “painful and overwhelming” and can interfere with daily functioning. SAD can occur at any age, but it usually occurs between the ages of 18 and 30 and is more common in women than in men. read more:

