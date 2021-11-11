Outbreak of Covid 19 Delta: Taranaki’s location of interest will be revealed after a positive family test

Outbreak of Covid 19 Delta: Over 200 people were in line before the store opened at Kmart Henderson.Video / Jed Bradley

Taranaki officials will identify locations of interest related to local families who test positive for Covid-19.

People in and around the town of Stratford have been urged to be tested after news yesterday that a family of six in the area had been attacked by the virus.

Everything is isolated after a visitor from Auckland tested negative before leaving the city for a visit and then returned a positive result for Covid.

Dr. Jonathan German, a medical officer of the Taranaki Local Health Commission, said a group of three adults and three children had protected themselves.

But they were very reluctant to test Covid and didn’t use the tracer app, he told RadioNZ.

Pop-up Vaccine Clinic staff will perform the Covid test.Photo / Brett Fibs

The children did not attend middle school or kindergarten during the infection period, and he said there may be one or two places of interest related to the family.

He said the information would be released later this morning.

Mayor Neil Woltzke of the Stratford district said officials will attend the meeting at 8 am this morning, after which more information will be revealed, including whether boundaries will be set as a result of the new incident. Stated.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the news would bring a lot of anxiety to the community.

However, this was not a shock, given the recent discovery of traces of Covid in wastewater samples.

Volzke said more pop-up inspection clinics would be set up over the weekend as a result, but admitted that inspection rates rose shortly before.

Regarding immunization rates in the region, which remain somewhat low, he said new cases would certainly move people to get jabs.

“Sure, I’m a little hesitant, but I think there’s also some complacency.

“This certainly encourages some people to become vaxxed, and of course we want to take the test.”

Volzke later told TVNZ’s Breakfast that they were primarily at home and had limited external connections with the families involved.

People across the country are required to be tested for Covid and vaccinated if they have symptoms. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Earlier this morning, the places of interest weren’t linked to them. However, the mayor said that if there was one identified, it could be very few.

He called on his community to come out this weekend to be tested and vaccinated.

“I don’t think anyone expected to find six at a time. That’s a surprise to people.

The latest person with Covid is out in Waikato on Tuesday

“But the message is to stay calm, do what you need to do to get closer to society, wear a mask, and so on. If you feel sick, go and take the test.”

According to the Ministry of Health’s location page, the latest person infected with the virus was in Otorohanga three days ago.

Those who tested positive for Covid were two hours weaker at the countdown Otrohanga supermarket on Maniapot Road on Tuesday morning.

The affected time is between 9:30 am and 11:15 am. People in supermarkets at the time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days after exposure and take the Covid test when symptoms begin to appear.