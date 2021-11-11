All adults in California can receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shotsExBulletin





Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images All fully vaccinated adults in California seeking a COVID-19 booster shot should be eligible to obtain it, according to California Public Health Service officials. so letter On Thursday, authorities instructed healthcare providers not to deny booster shots to adult patients. The announcement opens the qualifications for booster shots to millions of residents throughout the state. “Don’t pull away patients requesting boosters,” said Thomas J. Aragon, director of the California Public Health Service, in a letter. “Allows patients to self-determine the risk of exposure.” Californians over the age of 18 should be vaccinated with COVID boosters as long as at least 6 months pass the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or 2 months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Is subject to. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Adults over the age of 65 who have been vaccinated with any of the three vaccines must receive a booster vaccination. Boosters are recommended only if people over the age of 18 live or work in a long-term or high-risk environment, or if they have an underlying disorder. “These recommendations are another example of our basic effort to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Warrensky in a statement on the eligibility of booster shots. I mentioned in. according to agencyLess than 40% of fully vaccinated adults over the age of 65 in California receive booster shots. In addition, nearly 14% of all fully vaccinated adults over the age of 18 in the state receive boosters. “If you think you’ll benefit from taking a booster shot, we recommend going out and taking it,” said Dr. Mark Garry of the California Department of Health and Welfare. Press conference Wednesday. Colorado has also expanded its qualifications.Governor Jared Polis signed Executive order On Thursday, we will make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults in the state. “Coloradans health and safety have been my top priorities during this pandemic. Coloradans are needed to protect themselves from this deadly virus and reduce stress on hospitals and healthcare professionals. We want to make sure we have all the tools we need, “Police said in a statement. Earlier this week, Colorado authorities Public health order Prevents vaccine providers from rejecting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to qualified individuals.

