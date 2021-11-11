Health
Medical ethicists insist on compulsory vaccination of health care workers
The legal basis for requesting vaccination is not considered controversial.
“Given the existing information about the COVID-19 vaccine and current EEOC / CDC guidelines, the question facing healthcare providers is not whether vaccination is legally required, but whether it is. Ethically legitimate To do so, ” Written a coalition of doctors and authors Last summer, in a blog post from the Society of Critical Medicine.
For a team of medical ethicists writing in the latest issue of the journal Mayo Clinic MinutesThe duty of health care workers to be vaccinated is also a simple call.
“We don’t want to put patients who are vulnerable by definition at risk of getting a COVID, especially if they are in the ICU,” said Robert S. Olick, an honorary associate professor at the Center for Bioethics and Humanitarian Studies SUNY. Upstate Medical College.
As co-author of “Ethical Issues in Mandating Healthcare Professionals to Vaccine with COVID-19,” Orrick says the rationale for requesting vaccination will be better.
“There is clear evidence to support the idea that vaccination is important, highly contagious and works to protect healthcare institutions, communities and surrounding areas from potentially life-threatening viral and disease infections. There are more than respecting the individual’s choice of not wanting to be vaccinated. “
Orrick makes a general counterargument — — Vaccinated people don’t have to worry about unvaccinated people — — It is weakened by the fact of breakthrough infections and the high proportion of immunocompromised patients who are not fully protected by vaccination.
He saves sharp criticism for those who portray refusing vaccination as an expression of personal choice.
“I strongly support the right of everyone to make their own health care decisions, but when the risk of harm to others begins, the freedom to choose and not to be vaccinated ends. In other words, you can make that choice, but refusing vaccination has potential consequences. “
Of those facing dismissal, he says:
“I would characterize such a situation as unfortunate but not unfair.”
“Sometimes what’s missing is the idea that vaccination may have the right to say no, but not the right to harm others.”
Capacity ICU bed
Refusal of vaccination by health care workers is now a phenomenon affecting more than half of the state, overburdening overcrowded, understaffed hospitals and those who have to work in the ICU, ethicists say Says. (Graphic: Minnesota Health Department)
55 out of 91 staffed ICUs across the state Effectively reaching the limit In Minnesota, less than 5% of beds are available. For non-emergency beds, 65 out of 130 of all non-ICU beds have reached capacity.
With 1,159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, it is believed that ongoing crunches are causing a spillover effect throughout the system.
“Healthcare staff who are vaccinated and who work when they are not vaccinated have the additional burden of not being able to do the work they were doing,” says Olick.
“Others have to regain slack to care for their patients. It’s an unwelcome burden and it also poses a potential risk to patients.”
Asked what the problem is lost to those who see the problem only in terms of personal rights, Orrick says it results in a lack of obligation to others. And he divides people who are “stubbornly opposed” into two types.
“In my view, most of these people can be divided into two categories. This is not only this, but also those who oppose other vaccines, and for some reason they oppose the COVID vaccine. Those who have been selected as being. — — Although all healthcare professionals have adhered to vaccination requirements for many years. “
“My best guess is that some of these people have accepted the idea that this is a political and cultural statement.”
