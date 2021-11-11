A new study reveals a high prevalence of post-Covid malaise in patients with type 2 diabetes





director COVID-19 Syndrome (PCS) or long covid has emerged as a major obstacle to recovery in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. Of the many symptoms such as myalgia (myalgia), headache, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue is the most common and severely debilitating for Covid patients.

The first study of its kind, devised by Dr. Anoop Misra, Padma Shri, Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC and jointly conducted by Fortis C-DOC, AIIMS and C-NET. .. , N-DOC, and the Diabetes Foundation revealed that patients with type 2 diabetes who used Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue than those who did not use the virus. Results published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Studies and Reviews show that diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19, leading to excessive morbidity and mortality. The presence of diabetes also affects post-Covid-19 syndrome through a variety of pathophysiological mechanisms. In addition, diabetes poses challenges for patient recovery. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the prevalence of malaise in type 2 diabetic patients after Covid-19 using CFQ-11 and grip strength (as a surrogate marker for sarcopenia or muscle mass and force) and to the virus. Diabetes that has never been infected. The sample size evaluated was 108 type 2 diabetic patients. The methodology followed was to evaluate patients with type 2 diabetes who came to the OPD at the Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences in New Delhi. The patients studied included 52 patients with type 2 diabetes who were suffering from Covid with mild to moderate severity. 56 type 2 diabetic patients who do not suffer from Covid. Both groups were consistent in age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin, and vitamin D levels. Matching was done on common factors that can cause fatigue. 25 (OH) D, serum albumin, and TSH levels. The average presentation time for patients after Covid was 92 days (range 32-262 days). Signs were scored using the Chalder Fatigue Scale (fatigue score, reported as FS) and grip strength (kg) was recorded by the Jamar hydraulic hand dynamometer. Main survey results Patients with type 2 diabetes who had Covid-19 showed significantly more malaise than those who did not have the virus, but both groups had comparable grip strength. Type 2 diabetes mellitus with a previous Covid-19 infection and a fatigue score of> 4 shows significantly higher inflammatory markers during acute illness, and after Covid-19, postprandial blood glucose levels increase and weight gain. Decreased and decreased. Attention should be paid to nutrition, glycemic control, and gradual physical activity protocols if they show significantly lower grip strength compared to patients with physical activity and malaise score 4 after acute infection. These findings are particularly relevant given the increased prevalence of severe diabetes during the Covid era. Dr. Anoop Misra said: Fatigue and associated symptoms reduce quality of life and interfere with normal work capacity. This study shows how diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19 and affects post-Covid syndrome or Long Covid through a variety of pathophysiological mechanisms. In addition, diabetes poses challenges for patient recovery. Therefore, it is imperative that patients with chronic diabetes follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and undergo regular health examinations. ” He added that diabetes control should be sustained and stricter during the pandemic. Covid-19 fatigue should be addressed through an interdisciplinary approach that includes treating clinicians, psychological counselors, nutritionists, and physiotherapy professionals. “Blood sugar and blood pressure need to be optimal and more aggressive glycemic control is needed. Special attention should be paid to nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements should be used as needed. Exercise and physiotherapy can help not only malaise, but also cardiovascular and pulmonary health and the patient’s mental health, so they should be started shortly after Covid-19, “said Dr. Misra. I have.

