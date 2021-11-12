Questions about COVID-19?Ask a child mercy hospital expert





Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11.KCPS is as it happens throughout the pandemic Children’s Mercy Hospital To get the most accurate COVID-19 information for our family. Participating in KCPS and Children’s Mercy Hospital, Virtual Town Hall 6 pm on Tuesday, November 16th. This is your chance to learn: What the school does to keep students safe during a pandemic

Why tests are important and how to enroll KCPS students

The facts of the COVID-19 vaccine and where to vaccinate children See you there! Availability of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends vaccines for children ages 5 and older. KCPS strongly recommends vaccination of qualified students. However, the demand for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is high. Children’s Mercy Hospital Also, some local pharmacies are already planning to book pediatric vaccines.check CVS, Walgreens, HyVee When Price chopper For availability. The Kansas City Department of Health has ordered the COVID-19 vaccine for children but has not yet started the appointment schedule. It will take some time for pharmacies and health departments to receive these packages. KCPS will notify you through Community Health Partners as soon as pediatric vaccine opportunities are available.

