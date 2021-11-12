Health experts say the latest COVID surge is coming, but there are tools to slow the spread, such as vaccines.





Future winter vacation. There is an indoor celebration with friends and family. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Will soon cause the latest crash of coronavirus cases, health experts warned NBC news.. According to health experts, this year there are mixed hopes for three highly safe and effective vaccines available to slow down coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths. Monica Wang, an associate professor at Boston, said, “I don’t think the surge is as bad as last winter, as vaccines are available and approval of the younger age group will make a big difference, especially for hospitalization and mortality. “. The University School of Public Health told NBC. But in a protracted pandemic, people may not be so cautious about this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, experts say, which can cause more infections, NBC says. This includes a reduction in mask wear among people who enjoy the holidays. Gypsyamber D’Souza, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said people should continue to practice coronavirus control. “It’s perfectly appropriate to have a small group of vaccinated people,” D’Souza told NBC. “We know what works. We have tools. We know that it is effective to be vaccinated in a closed public space and to wear a mask. For example, we know that gathering outside works well. “ Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Utah and other locations are ready to become COVID hotspots, although other high-vaccination states have not seen the catastrophic effects of another surge, according to the NBC. increase. According to the latest report, more than three-quarters of Massachusetts residents are vaccinated at least partially with COVID-19. Public health data.. The majority of residents over the age of 60 are immunized, but younger residents, especially those under the age of 29, are far behind. As a worrying trend, Massachusetts’ 7-day average positive rate is now 2% or more, Mass Live reported. After recording 2.05% on Tuesday, it reached 2.15% on Wednesday. The rate on Monday was 1.86%. The average positive rate for 7 days rose to 2.15%, up from 2.05% on Tuesday and 1.86% on Monday.

