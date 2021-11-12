Health
How do people resist COVID infections?Hospital workers provide tips
Data from dozens of UK healthcare professionals suggest that it may be intriguing. Some people can get rid of early SARS-CoV-2 infections from their bodies so much that they do not test positive for the virus or even produce antibodies to the virus.1.. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by an immune player called memory T cells — probably generated after exposure to the cold-causing coronavirus.
“I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s really amazing that T cells can control infections so quickly,” said an immunologist at the Lahora Immunology Institute in California. Shane Crotty, who was not involved in the study, said.
However, the authors of the study strongly warn that their results do not indicate that people with colds are protected from COVID-19. And the author also acknowledges that there are many warnings about their findings. So it’s too early to say for sure that people can stop the infection by that route.
The study was published on November 10th NatureThe authors examined blood samples collected from nearly 60 UK healthcare professionals during the first few weeks of the pandemic. Everyone worked in the hospital, which increased the risk of getting COVID-19, but for four months after enrolling in the study, they did not test positive or produce antibodies to the virus. was.
Researchers found that T cells proliferated in 20 of these “serum-negative” participants. This indicates that the immune system may be preparing to fight the infection. Nineteen of these individuals also have elevated levels of an immune system protein called IFI27, which the authors say may be an early marker of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The authors state that these data are evidence of an “absorbent infection” and mean that the virus had invaded the body but did not colonize it.
The authors hypothesized that T cells would arrest SARS-CoV-2 and aid viral replication by abolishing clusters of viral proteins called replication transcription complexes. They found evidence in support of this theory: Much higher percentage Among the seronegative participants, they had T cells that recognized this complex more than health care workers who obtained COVID-19.
Researchers have also found that even T cells from blood samples collected prior to the pandemic can recognize SARS-CoV-2 and are most likely to recognize the replication complex. These T cells may have been produced by a coronavirus infection that causes the common cold, Without direct evidence of when and how the cells developed, other triggers may have contributed to their formation, the authors say.
Most existing COVID-19 vaccines target the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and use it to enter human cells. Peplomers vary considerably with the coronavirus. However, the replication complex is similar among multiple types of coronavirus and makes this part of the virus a promising target. “Pan coronavirus” vaccine — The author concludes that it protects against a wide sequence of such viruses.
However, scientists not involved in the study said there was no clear evidence that healthcare workers who allegedly removed the virus actually had SARS-CoV-2 particles in their bodies in the first place. increase. As a result, it is difficult to draw conclusions about the role of these T cells, says Donna Farber, an immunologist at Columbia University in New York City.
Mala Maini, a viral immunologist at the University College of London, co-author of the study, acknowledges that her team lacks direct confirmation of miscarriage infections among study participants. However, she states that the timing of the early uncontrolled spread of the virus in the United Kingdom is well documented. As a result, she says it wouldn’t be a coincidence that researchers noticed an increase in T cells in the participants’ blood at about the same time that people with COVID-19 were filling a hospital in the United Kingdom. “The timing is very clear,” she says.
All clearance?
Even if some research participants clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus before it colonizes it, it is still possible to be infected with the following mutants: delta Marcus Bagato, an immunoscientist at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, says it cannot be cleared in the same way. He states that the study only records this phenomenon in healthcare professionals, and that only people who are regularly exposed to various respiratory viruses, such as hospital staff, can have an abortion reaction. I have.
This study is also not designed to determine whether the abortion response is triggered by T cells or another unknown immune process.Crotti says it’s important to test the T cell theory in animals, Maini says Human Challenge TrialIf participants are intentionally exposed to SARS-CoV-2, it will help to see if these T cells really help clear the infection.
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-03110-4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]