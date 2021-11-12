How do people resist COVID infections?Hospital workers provide tips







A worker is conducting a COVID-19 test at an Ankara laboratory.Credits: Mehmet Ali Ozcan / Anadolu Agency via Getty

Data from dozens of UK healthcare professionals suggest that it may be intriguing. Some people can get rid of early SARS-CoV-2 infections from their bodies so much that they do not test positive for the virus or even produce antibodies to the virus.1.. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by an immune player called memory T cells — probably generated after exposure to the cold-causing coronavirus.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s really amazing that T cells can control infections so quickly,” said an immunologist at the Lahora Immunology Institute in California. Shane Crotty, who was not involved in the study, said.

However, the authors of the study strongly warn that their results do not indicate that people with colds are protected from COVID-19. And the author also acknowledges that there are many warnings about their findings. So it’s too early to say for sure that people can stop the infection by that route.

The study was published on November 10th NatureThe authors examined blood samples collected from nearly 60 UK healthcare professionals during the first few weeks of the pandemic. Everyone worked in the hospital, which increased the risk of getting COVID-19, but for four months after enrolling in the study, they did not test positive or produce antibodies to the virus. was.

Researchers found that T cells proliferated in 20 of these “serum-negative” participants. This indicates that the immune system may be preparing to fight the infection. Nineteen of these individuals also have elevated levels of an immune system protein called IFI27, which the authors say may be an early marker of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The authors state that these data are evidence of an “absorbent infection” and mean that the virus had invaded the body but did not colonize it.

The authors hypothesized that T cells would arrest SARS-CoV-2 and aid viral replication by abolishing clusters of viral proteins called replication transcription complexes. They found evidence in support of this theory: Much higher percentage Among the seronegative participants, they had T cells that recognized this complex more than health care workers who obtained COVID-19.

Researchers have also found that even T cells from blood samples collected prior to the pandemic can recognize SARS-CoV-2 and are most likely to recognize the replication complex. These T cells may have been produced by a coronavirus infection that causes the common cold, Without direct evidence of when and how the cells developed, other triggers may have contributed to their formation, the authors say.

Most existing COVID-19 vaccines target the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and use it to enter human cells. Peplomers vary considerably with the coronavirus. However, the replication complex is similar among multiple types of coronavirus and makes this part of the virus a promising target. “Pan coronavirus” vaccine — The author concludes that it protects against a wide sequence of such viruses.

However, scientists not involved in the study said there was no clear evidence that healthcare workers who allegedly removed the virus actually had SARS-CoV-2 particles in their bodies in the first place. increase. As a result, it is difficult to draw conclusions about the role of these T cells, says Donna Farber, an immunologist at Columbia University in New York City.

Mala Maini, a viral immunologist at the University College of London, co-author of the study, acknowledges that her team lacks direct confirmation of miscarriage infections among study participants. However, she states that the timing of the early uncontrolled spread of the virus in the United Kingdom is well documented. As a result, she says it wouldn’t be a coincidence that researchers noticed an increase in T cells in the participants’ blood at about the same time that people with COVID-19 were filling a hospital in the United Kingdom. “The timing is very clear,” she says.

All clearance?

Even if some research participants clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus before it colonizes it, it is still possible to be infected with the following mutants: delta Marcus Bagato, an immunoscientist at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, says it cannot be cleared in the same way. He states that the study only records this phenomenon in healthcare professionals, and that only people who are regularly exposed to various respiratory viruses, such as hospital staff, can have an abortion reaction. I have.

This study is also not designed to determine whether the abortion response is triggered by T cells or another unknown immune process.Crotti says it’s important to test the T cell theory in animals, Maini says Human Challenge TrialIf participants are intentionally exposed to SARS-CoV-2, it will help to see if these T cells really help clear the infection.