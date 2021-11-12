800 Laundry Workers Charge Kaiser Permanente Contractor Emerald Textiles-Silicon Valley Unfair Labor Fees





Hundreds Angelica Co., Ltd. Laundry workers servicing Kaiser Permanente Hospital and other medical facilities in Southern California are afraid that wages, allowances, and unemployment may fall under new controls. .. 800 workers represented by affiliates of Service Employees International Union, Submitted Unfair labor practice costs With the National Labor Relations Committee Emerald textile.. Emerald has purchased several Angelica plants, but has not confirmed whether current employees, including housekeepers, customer relationship managers, production supervisors and quality control workers, will continue to work. They work at Angelica facilities in Los Angeles, Orange, Pomona, Colton, Fresno, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Phoenix. The sale of the property is expected to be completed by November 20th. In a letter to Angelica workers on September 13, Emerald will provide more information in the coming weeks on the employment process at Emerald and the steps needed to obtain “potential employment” at the company. He said. “As the acquisition nears completion, Emerald will release information about employee wage rates, medical benefits offered, and employee retirement programs available,” the company said. Stephen Beach, Emerald’s Director of Human Resources, declined further comments on Wednesday. The accusations filed with the federal agency allege that Emerald refused to negotiate in good faith about wages, time and working conditions. Jack Mahony, SEUI Affiliate Secretary and Treasurer Western Regional Joint Workers Committee UnionThe company said it had little to reveal. “They haven’t promised to hire anyone,” he said. “There is a vague reference to potential employment, but as long as the workers go … they are in the dark.” Maria Basquez has been working at the Pittsburgh plant in Angelica for 20 years and says that the potential for reduced profits or complete loss of employment is stressful. “It’s devastating to know that we can lose everything we’ve achieved over the years,” Basquez said. Mr Mahony said Emerald seems to be trying to reduce the minimum wage or the wages and allowances of workers who are $ 1 or $ 2 higher. “Emerald has revealed that they plan to ignore union contracts and unilaterally set new working conditions when they take over, whether or not they hire current workers,” he said. Said. If a San Diego-based company chooses to hire most of its current employees, it will be legally required to negotiate with the union, Mahony said. “They completely rejected our attempts to discuss it,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine that they could find another workforce in 10 days. Many of these workers have been doing this for decades. They have machines and the chemicals they use. I know.” The proceedings filed by Angelica workers are as follows: Decision Earlier this year, a judge from the National Labor Relations Commission ordered Emerald to rehire dozens of union members who were illegally dismissed when they purchased Mediclean, another healthcare laundry in the Los Angeles area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconvalley.com/2021/11/11/800-laundry-workers-file-charges-against-kaiser-contractor-emerald-textiles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos