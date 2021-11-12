Health
The flu season is accompanied by high levels of uncertainty and concern
Last year was notoriously slower, perhaps because of increased use of masks, social distance, or general anxiety about gathering in the crowd. influenza season.
But what will happen this year as more and more individuals are vaccinated against COVID-19 and are gathering in public?
Can you see the flu recurrence, or do the lessons learned from reducing the flu almost completely here remain here?
NS Contagion Live® With the help of some infectious disease experts, the team wants to answer some of those questions Twindemic: Potential effects of COVID-19 and influenza convergence..
Predict the flu season
The headline article for the flu ebook is Saskiav. An article on maintaining diligence against influenza, written by Popescu, PhD, MPH, MA, and CIC.
Popesque said the summer surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a concern and could predict some flu problems in the coming months.
“This is pretty unusual, and we see changes in what we see during the respiratory virus season from 2020 to 2021,” she said. “Despite the historically low levels of influenza and other respiratory viruses during this past flu season, worries are” COVID-19 and above “as school returns and travel increases, and for fatigue and vaccines. With these viral infections, we will see an increase as the emotions of the flu increase. “
However, because the United States is not yet infected with COVID-19, many have taken some precautionary measures that could affect the fight against the flu epidemic.
For example, hygiene precautions and the use of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes are important to help reduce not only COVID-19 but also other respiratory viruses such as influenza.
You can find one potential bright spot from other countries where the flu season generally begins earlier in the year than in the United States.
So far, the number of influenza cases is minimal or small in Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere.
But another potential concern is that a much smaller proportion of the population has influenza immunity due to the bright season of last year.
Protect yourself
However, regardless of the season, there are ways to reduce the flu that the general public should follow.
First and foremost, several vaccines are available, including inactivated influenza vaccines, adjuvant vaccines, recombinant influenza vaccine products, and intranasal preparations as egg-based and cell culture-based products.
All of these vaccines have become tetravalent, making high-dose vaccines available to individuals over the age of 65.
Looking back on last year
What was it that lowered influenza cases to such historically low levels last year?
For example, according to CDC FluView data, a total of only 273 positive cases were reported in the United States during the week leading up to January 16. Exactly a year ago, there were over 3000 positive flu cases during the same week.
In retrospect, there was more than one singular measure that resulted in a drastic reduction in influenza cases, but masking, distance, and other COVID-19 mitigation measures all contributed to this.
For example, total influenza vaccine distribution increased by 11%, with 194 million distributions in the United States last season.
According to a CDC survey in early February, 55% of all adults in the United States were already vaccinated against the flu, compared to the 48% reported at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
Fill the gap
The COVID-19 pandemic provided opportunities to improve and expand diagnostic testing and respiratory virus care, but there are still gaps that need to be filled.
One of the ways COVID-19 has uncovered problems in health care can be found in accessibility, timeliness, and accuracy tests. All three measures have improved dramatically.
“”[COVID-19] William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, said in an interview with Contagion®.
With the availability of reliable clinical-based and home-based assays, the previous standard of approximately one week of test results has been reduced to less than three days.
However, multiple tests that can more accurately distinguish between different influenza strains still need improvement, so there is still work to be done.
For example, a rapid influenza molecular assay with high sensitivity and specificity has been developed that can detect viruses rapidly and, in some cases, distinguish strains.
Rapid influenza diagnostic tests can detect both influenza A and influenza B viruses more quickly, but their ability to further identify influenza virus subtypes is limited.
And the expansion and improvement of new technologies in these areas is paramount to public health, whether fighting current influenza strains, new COVID-19 mutants, or preparing for the next pandemic.
Even in small cases, respiratory virus diagnostic techniques and practices should be constantly reviewed and prioritized access to care to bridge some of the inequality seen in the past.
However, public health authorities and other decision makers have the opportunity to learn from past mistakes and prepare for the future.
“The attention of us Americans is very short,” Schaffner said. “There is always a new frontier. We look far into the future than in the past and often forget lessons.”
To read expert interviews, insights into flu treatment, how one large US healthcare system prepares for the season, and more. here Download free ebooks.
