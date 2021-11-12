Tool usage and language skills are linked in the brain, and practicing one improves the other.

Language has traditionally been regarded as a complex skill that mobilizes networks in the brain. Especially dedicated To language processing. But in recent years, neuroscience research has returned to this idea and offers new insights.

In particular, research has shown that areas of the brain that control certain language functions, such as the processing of word meanings, Is also involved In controlling fine motor skills.

Syntax, the ability to properly structure words into sentences, is one of the most important features of the language. Evidence has not yet linked syntactic skills specifically to brain motor control, research Published in 2019, it reveals a correlation between good syntactic abilities and proficiency in using tools.

With this in mind, our international research team wants to know if the use of tools involves parts of the brain similar to those mobilized when thinking about sentence composition. I thought.

Participants (244 in the entire series of experiments) were invited to perform a test consisting of exercise training and syntax exercises in French.our new discoveryPublished in the journal Science, showing that these two skills are involved in the same area of ​​the brain. We also found that exercise training with tools improved our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences and vice versa.

In motor training, participants were asked to use mechanical pliers to insert small pegs into various holes. In the syntax exercises, participants were shown sentences such as “scientists praising the poet write articles” and similar sentences with more complex syntax such as “scientists praising the poet write articles”. .. Next, we had to decide whether a statement such as “the poet praises the scientist” is right or wrong.





In the first part of the analysis, brain imaging techniques (functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI) were used to identify brain networks activated during each task.

We observed that exercise training and syntactic exercise activate common areas of the brain. Basal ganglia.. The two tasks activated these common parts of the brain in a similar manner (for example, observed a similar distribution of activation).

I wanted to know more

After making sure that these two skills use the same brain resources, is it possible to train one and improve the other? Does exercise training with mechanical pliers improve comprehension of complex sentences?

Therefore, in Part 2 of the study, we invited a new sample of participants to complete the syntax comprehension task before and after the 30-minute exercise training with pliers.

In the syntax task, after exercise training, participants were found to perform better in sentences that they considered to be more difficult than before exercise training.

We compared these results with three control groups to ensure that this improvement was not the result of previously completing a syntax activity. One had not received exercise training between syntactic activities (a video of wildlife was displayed). You were given an exercise training task to complete with your bare hands. None of these groups showed significant improvements in language tasks.

We also asked a group of participants to complete the pliers exercises before and after the modified version of the language exercises to see if the opposite was true. We found that practicing complex syntactic skills improved athletic performance using tools, but training with simpler syntactic structures did not.

Future applications

Paleobiobiology, a study of brain evolution, involves areas of the brain related to language. Our ancestors In an era of technology boom, when the use of tools became more widespread.

Combined with modern neuroscience research, this link between language and the use of tools in the brain is not new. But as we continue to gain a better understanding in this area, we pave the way for a permanent use of this association.

Currently, we are investigating ways to apply the research results clinically. It may be possible to support the development of language skills in some patients with relatively well-conserved motor skills, for example, young people with developmental language disorders.





