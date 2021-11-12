Severity of sleep apnea associated with COVID-19 results





The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review. terrible sleepy Apnea Linked to serious COVID-19 The risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 is higher in obstructive individuals sleepy Apnea And other breathing problems reduce oxygen levels. sleepy, Researchers say. They tracked 5,402 adults with these problems and found that about one-third of them eventually tested for coronavirus infection. Depending on the severity of the problem, the chances of getting infected were not high, butApnea-Hypotension Index “-a measure of their severity sleepyRelated breathing problems – Dr., who needed to be hospitalized or was more likely to die of COVID-19.Cinthya Pena Orbea and Reena Mehra and colleagues from Cleveland Clinic reported Wednesday With JAMA network open.. It’s not clear if there is a cure to improve sleepy Apnea, CPAP machine that pushes air into the patient’s airways, etc. sleepyAlso, it will reduce the risk of severe COVID-19, said Pene Orbea and Mehra. The body’s memory of coronavirus may stop new infections Healthcare workers who did not test positive for COVID-19, despite heavy exposure to infected patients, attacked part of the virus and made a copy of itself, according to a report released Wednesday. I had T cells to create. Nature.. Researchers who studied 58 healthcare professionals found that T cells were part of a virus called RTC that was very similar in all human and animal coronaviruses, including all variants of SARS-CoV-2. I found that it reacts more strongly. They suspect that T cells may have recognized the RTC because they “seen” the RTC with other viruses during other infections. Maramaini and Leoswadling, research leaders at the University College London, said in a joint email to Reuters that RTC would be a potential good target for vaccines if more studies confirm these findings. They added that these data were collected during the first wave of the pandemic. “I don’t know if this kind of control will be applied to the more infectious variants currently in circulation.” Vaccines induce neutralizing antibodies in breast milk Infants will benefit from COVID-19 antibodies in breast milk, regardless of whether the mother was infected with SARS-CoV-2 or obtained antibodies from the vaccine, according to new findings reported Wednesday. There is a possibility At JAMA Pediatrics.. The researchers studied antibodies in the breast milk samples of 47 mothers infected with the virus and 30 healthy mothers vaccinated from Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech. Bridget Young, a research leader at the University of Rochester, found that antibodies from both groups were able to neutralize the active SARS-CoV-2 virus, while antibodies from the infection were found in milk for extended periods of time. The antibody levels from the inoculation were “much more uniform,” he said. New York School of Medicine and Dentistry. Therefore, because breast milk contains a wide variety of antibodies, she said there would probably be benefits to being vaccinated even after COVID-19 infection. Researchers did not study the effects of antibodies on milk-drinking babies. -Report by Nancy Rapid.Edited by Tiffany Wu

