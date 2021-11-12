COVID-19 hospitalization surges again across Michigan





(WXYZ) — State-wide health leaders are ringing the alarm. Beaumont Health calls Metro Detroit a COVID-19 “hotspot” and says it’s not time to relax. Beaumont Health on 7 Action News in the last 48 hours Hospitalization due to COVID-19 has increased sharply.. “In general, about 65-70% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont Health. He says that when Metro Detroit comes in, this is increasing hospitalization 4th COVID-19 wave.. “There are about 397, about 400 COVID patients throughout our hospital,” said Dr. Gilpin. He says cooler weather is contributing to the increase. He also believes that the national message that COVID-19 is declining has made people less alert. Gilpin says so nationwide, but not in the Midwest. “When it comes to masking and distance, we see relaxed behavior. We see more and more large-scale rallies. We know that these are conditions that bring about more communication. “He explained. The Henry Ford Health System has a similar trend. They say there are currently 243 hospitalizations compared to 172 hospitalizations last month. “Our positive rate is 16.8%, up from 14% a month ago. Like other hospitals, we have more ER and longer waiting times,” said Health. A spokeswoman for the system said. In the western part of the state, Grand Rapids Spectrum Health has a record number in all hospitals. “Like Beaumont, we have reached capacity. We have never been busy with inpatient COVID and non-COVID care. Our hospital census reached a record high this week and we The number continues to grow, “said Dr. Josh Aquistra, Chief Medical Director of Spectrum. He says on Tuesday their COVID-19 number was 270. That number is at 303 as of Thursday. Kooista says they had already had to expand into various areas of hospitals that normally do not provide care. “We have room for further expansion, but if this pandemic continues in the direction of last month, we’ll run out of beds,” he said. All hospital systems are said to have longer waiting times, but if you have a serious medical condition such as chest pain or stroke, go to your nearest emergency room for treatment. .. “We continue to encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID and the flu. If you qualify for a COVID booster, take a booster shot. Also in public buildings, including school-age children. We also recommend wearing a flu mask, “said a Henry Ford spokeswoman. Additional Coronavirus Information and Resources: display Global Coronavirus Tracker With data from Johns Hopkins University. See our full coverage Coronavirus continuous coverage page. Please see us Rebound detroit, Where we are working to help those who are financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information available to help you overcome this crisis and how to access it.

