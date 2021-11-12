An additional 325 COVID-19s were reported in 24 hours





(CNS): The best daily aggregate of positive COVID-19 tests was recorded between 8 am Tuesday and 8 am Wednesday. As of yesterday morning, there were 2,485 active cases on all three islands, including 80 cases on the Sister Islands, with no new infections recorded during the 24 hours. Currently, there are 15 people in the COVID-19 hospital, three of whom are in the emergency room, one of whom is currently on ventilator, and two of whom are helping to breathe. Five people currently hospitalized have been infected with the virus in the last 24 hours, and four have been discharged during the same period. Twelve of the 15 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital have not been vaccinated, but other details regarding age and existing health status have not been disclosed. The remaining 2,470 infected people manage their symptoms at home. In a video message about the current situation, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said that most infected people have very mild symptoms such as fever and cough that can be alleviated with paracetamol and will be well after a few days. It just happened. In addition to the currently positive people, public health officials said there are more than 2,000 people who are isolated as a result of close contact with travelers or infected people. As of 8 am yesterday, the number of isolated people increased by 232 to a total of 4,806, or more than 6.7% of the population. The government still wants to limit the spread of the infection by encouraging people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and maintain social distance. Despite yesterday’s high levels of infection, the CMO said: We have had positive community cases in this scenario for about 9 weeks and in many countries around the world you will find that these so-called waves of infection pass through the community and infect many people. .. It is often infected and often takes a couple of months to see it burn out. “ To date, Cayman has recorded 3752 positive cases of COVID-19, with well over 3,000 cases occurring in the last two months. For more information on COVID-19, please visit the CIG website Lateral flow guidance Here we report positive LFT results For mental health support, please call the Mental Health Helpline. 1-800-534-6463 (Mind)

Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. If you are positive for COVID-19, if you have symptoms, or if your existing symptoms worsen, call the flu hotline for help. 1-800-534-8600 Also 947-3077.. For emergencies such as dyspnea, call 911. Isolated people in need of help can call a leased line 946-3530

Or toll free 1-800-534-3530, Or email [email protected] The support line is Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Calls after hours will be forwarded to the risk management officer. People with flu symptoms are advised to stay home first and contact a 24-hour flu hotline or general practitioner to discuss these symptoms with a medical professional before going to an flu or testing clinic. increase. Influenza hotline: 1-800-534-8600 Also 345-947-3077 Also 345-925-6327 Also Email [email protected]

Callers are screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.

