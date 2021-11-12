Gorisano Childrens Hospital Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Event for Children on November 13 | News, Sports, Work





To create additional access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children in southwestern Florida, Gorisano Children’s Hospital is hosting a vaccination event outside the front door of the Children’s Hospital. The event runs from 9am to noon on Saturday, November 13th and will be tailored specifically for children. Anyone over the age of 5 who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to participate. This event is intended for children, but adults can also attend if they have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine offered at the event is Pfizer, which is approved for use over the age of 5 and will be given as the last supply on Saturday. The COVID-19 vaccination event will include a pediatric registered nurse to administer the vaccine, in addition to the emergency care, pharmacist and customer service teams supporting the process. To relieve the child’s occasional discomfort and fear of needles, we have a special pain-relieving spray to put on the injection site. There are also distraction items that kids can play to distract, such as bubble wands, play-dohs, and other small toys. After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, children will also receive a special sticker. “This will be a very child-friendly event. We really want to encourage parents to take their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This day is finally here, We are very excited to be able to vaccinate more children in southwestern Florida. “ Niki Simco, supervisor of Gorisano’s pediatric emergency transport team and leader of the mobile vaccination clinic, said. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are the best tool you need to fight COVID-19.” The event is a walk-up only and there is no vaccine cost. Parents or authorized guardians must accompany minors for vaccination. The second dose will also be given on December 4th in Gorisano. Mobile pediatric vaccination clinics stop several times throughout the region in case families are unable to attend Saturday’s event. Next week’s stops are: • Monday, November 15th, 4-7 pm, Hector A. Cafe Rata Elementary School, 250 Santa Barbara Boulevard. N., Cape Coral • Tuesday, November 16th, 9am-noon, Beach Baptist, 130 Connecticut St. Fort Myers Beach • Tuesday, November 16th, 2 pm-5pm, Mackoul Pediatrics, 206 SE 16th Place, Cape Coral • Wednesday, November 17, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, San Carlos Park Elementary School, 17782 Le Road, Fort.Myers • Thursday, November 18th, 3 pm-6pm, Franklin Park Elementary School, 2323 Fort Street, Fort.Myers • Friday, November 19th, 2 pm-5pm, LPG Pediatrics Lehigh Acres, 260 Beth Stacey Blvd, Suite C, Lehigh Acres • Saturday, November 20, 9 am-1pm, LPG Pediatrics Pagefield, 4751 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort.Myers

