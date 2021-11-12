Ireland is “not fully equipped” to treat children with type 1 diabetes, so some people wait to be seen for six months.





Ireland is “very far” from where it should be in treating children with type 1 diabetes, experts of the disease claim. Consultant Colin Hawks said a coordinated national strategy is essential to combat chronic illness ahead of Sunday’s World Diabetes Day. A team at Cork University Hospital (CUH) treats about 500 children with type 1 diabetes, but due to lack of resources, see the children every three months as recommended. You may not be able to do so and the reservation interval may wait for more than 6 months. “We are also completely unequipped to deal with the psychological burden of the disease,” said Dr. Hawks, a pediatric endocrinologist at CUH. “We are very far from where we should be. There is a lot we have to do to meet the needs of these children and their families. “CUH alone has an exceptional team, but depending on the number of children we care for, we need six diabetic nurses, only three. “It is very difficult for these children to provide the right care with such low staffing. “We also need to be at the forefront of research in this state and are working to generate funding to build programs with our research team.” In people with type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks the pancreas and destroys the cells that make insulin. This is essential for sending glucose to the cells of the body for energy. When children are diagnosed, they need to detect blood sugar levels and learn to administer insulin.. Technological advances have largely replaced blood glucose checking at the fingertips with blood glucose monitors and insulin injections with insulin pumps. “The cause of Type 1 is completely unknown. Although it has a genetic predisposition, it seems that everyone can be affected and there are poorly understood environmental triggers,” said Dr. Hawks. “What we know is that if it is not properly controlled, it increases the risk of heart disease, blindness and kidney failure in adulthood. “It’s very important to get it right. This is important in childhood when we set our children on a lifelong journey to manage this condition. Ireland is unfair in access to an interdisciplinary team of complete diabetes. “Cork is Ireland’s largest center without a dedicated psychologist to support these families. In addition to local children, we provide children up to Kelly and Clonmel (Tipperary) with diabetes expertise. doing. “Rather than taking children long distances to us, proper staffing Allow us in cork A team that conducts local outreach clinics. In my view, it should be a model. “ Anyone who wants to help CUH’s pediatric diabetes team work can donate at cuhcharity.ie.

