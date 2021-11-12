



While the weather is likely to cool and crowds are likely, health professionals do not anticipate a serious surge in hospitalizations in the coming months. (OHSU / Christine Torres Hicks) The number of Oregons hospitalized for COVID-19 reached a plateau that remained above 400 throughout the holidays, before apparently declining in the New Year. Latest updated state-wide forecasts From Oregon Health & Science University. According to the latest forecasts, hospitalizations will not fall below 200 until early February and will be about a month longer. From last week’s forecast.. The updated forecast reflects survey data that reveals that Oregons are tired of measures to reduce infections, such as gathering indoors with people who do not live at home. Highly contagious delta mutants continue to find a significant number (estimated 1 in 5) of Oregons who are not yet immune due to vaccination or recent infections. Hospitalizations will remain stubbornly high for the next few weeks, but the latest forecasts do not anticipate an increase. Peter Graven, Ph.D. (Osu) “At this point a year ago, we were going straight,” he said. Peter Graven, Ph.D., OHSU Advanced Analysis Office Manager. Despite the cold weather and plans to meet with family and friends for Thanksgiving and other vacations, Graven is vulnerable enough to boost hospitalization even further in the coming months. He said the data suggest that there is no remaining. “There are more and more infectious diseases and immunity,” he said. “If that happens, it will be increasingly difficult to cause a surge in hospitalizations, and there is no data that breakthrough infections will cause a surge.” As of Thursday, November 11, a total of 509 Oregons remained hospitalized with COVID-19. Latest numbers Provided by the Oregon Department of Health. This is below the highest pandemic of 1,178 Oregons who were hospitalized on September 1. As of November 8, COVID-19 cases accounted for a total of 22% of the state’s intensive care units, a slight increase from 18% last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ohsu.edu/2021/11/11/nov-11-forecast-covid-19-hospitalizations-in-oregon-will-remain-stubbornly-high

