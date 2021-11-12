Do I Need a Booster If I Have a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19?

Austin (KXAN) —Are you infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated? Health professionals call an instance like you a “breakthrough case.” Vaccines overwhelmingly reduce the chances of getting a virus, causing serious cases and dying, but vaccines are not 100% effective.

Nevertheless, those who have been vaccinated are significantly less likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who are not. Also, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently discovered that vaccines are much more effective at protecting against serious cases of the virus than the immunity built by getting sick alone.

I had some questions about immunity, breakthrough cases, and booster shots. We took them to Dr. Mark Casanova, a member of the COVID-19 Task Force of the Texas Medical Association.

Do disease-made vaccines and immunity give me more protection against COVID-19?

This Week’s CDC Release report This is because people who have not been vaccinated and have recently been infected with COVID-19 can be hospitalized in another round of COVID-19 compared to those who have been completely vaccinated and never infected with the virus. It shows that the sex is still 5 times higher.

“This report is a great answer to what many of us have intuitively felt, seen and thought about what is clinically deployed in hospitals,” said Casanova.

Not only are you likely to go to the hospital with COVID-19, but there are also new reports from the Texas Department of Health. Shows that unvaccinated people in Texas were 20 times more likely to die From COVID-19 in September 2021.

The CDC and Casanova agree that the best defense against the virus is the vaccine, not the immunity caused by the infection.

Would you like to beat it once you hit it?

“I don’t play Russian roulette so much. He ** probably won’t play Russian roulette twice,” said Casanova.

Casanova says there are several reasons for not having that idea. First, the timing of infection is important. If you had COVID-19 at the beginning of 2021, you probably had a different strain of virus than what is happening now.

“I’ve seen so many people infected with the original strain just turn around and get a delta, and the second time they have a much more serious infection,” said Casanova. increase.

Casanova also states that many thought they had previously been infected with COVID-19, but were not actually tested. The illness that someone might have thought of as COVID-19 could have been a serious cold or allergy, in which case they would not be immune to the virus.

If I test positive for COVID-19, do I have to wait to get a booster?

In previous pandemics, if a recent COVID-19 was positive, health professionals would ask you to wait for vaccination, but this is not the case for boosters.

Casanova says that if a breakthrough case occurs, take a booster shot as soon as the symptoms of the disease disappear.

“Don’t forget while we are vaccinated against the flu,” said Casanova.

How common are breakthroughs here in Central Texas?

Austin Public Health presented a groundbreaking case number to Travis County committee members and members of the Austin City Council on Tuesday.

APH reported that more than 9,000 people in Travis County tested positive for COVID-19 after being completely vaccinated against the virus earlier this year. Of those people, only 94 needed hospital care and 46 died. The overwhelmingly dead people had an underlying medical condition, health leaders reported.

There are more than 800,000 people in Travis County who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. Only about 7% of people who died of the virus from the beginning of the year experienced breakthrough cases.

“The vaccine we have is effective in protecting us from severe COVID, illness and death,” said Dr. Desmer Walks, a health authority in Austin-Travis County.