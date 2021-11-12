Health
Scientists warn that COVID could be the next five Christmas concerns.UK news
According to one scientist, COVID could be at least five more Christmas concerns.
Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist and co-founder of the app that tracks the spread of the virus, says that vaccine deployment alone is not enough to control the infection.
His comment is British official case and death After reaching its peak last month, it appears to be on a downtrend, but there are warnings that the situation remains volatile.
Specter, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, emphasized concerns about the NHS, with the health system in a “dangerous” position, with 7% of beds COVID In a busy and cool time.
Data from NHS England An analysis by a King’s Fund think tank found that the NHS was “kneeling” and that a “chronic labor shortage” was putting a lot of pressure on the system.
Deborah Ward, a senior analyst at King’s Fund, said:
“In a normal year, one of these will ring the alarm bell. To summarize before the start of winter, while dealing with COVID-19, the health and care system will be this persistently hot. Suggests .. “
Professor Specter said:
“To do that, we combine vaccines, drugs, etc., but we need to take some public health measures to keep these numbers down. We don’t.”
“So we’re not doing enough, we’re too complacent. I think the government has a kind of black-and-white approach and the public health message from the government is horrifying.” He added.
The government has recently been running a message blitz that encourages people to get a third message. coronavirus vaccination.
Nearly 11.5 million people Booster or third shotAlthough less than 46 million people have two jabs.
The UK has also recently become the first country to approve Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug that “changes the game”, Can be taken home to help treat COVID.
The second pill may be ready for the general public In the new year..
This is around that time You will need frontline NHS workers Get vaccinated against COVID.
There are warnings that this can exacerbate the NHS staff shortage. The care department has introduced similar measures today..
