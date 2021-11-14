Early detection of lung cancer with new screening saves lives

The term “lung cancer” has long been known as one of the most deadly types of cancer and is enough to scare everyone’s hearts. But now, new screening methods can detect lung cancer much faster.

Traditionally, lung cancer only shows symptoms if it progresses to a stage where treatment fails. New methods of early detection can change that for some patients.

Since November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, people in the coastal medical community want to know that there is hope that lung cancer does not have to be a death sentence.

“Lung cancer is a deadly cancer in the United States and around the world,” said Dr. Marilyn McLaughlin, an oncology and co-director of medical care at the Oncology Infusion Center at York Hospital. “There are more deaths than pancreatic, breast and colon cancers combined. According to the data, 240,000 people will be diagnosed in 2021, of which 131,000 will die.”

Dr. John Brennan, a core pulmonologist, said statistics could change with new advances, but still look disastrous now.

“The idea we need to accept here is that we detect cancer sooner and have better survival,” Brennan said. “But if you get caught later, you still have options that you didn’t have before.”

According to Brennan, the current 5-year survival rate for stage 1 lung cancer is 73%. For stage 2, the survival rate is 46%. Stage 3 is 35%. Stage 4 metastatic cancer is 7%.

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, followed by radon (a major problem in Maine) and indirect smoking, according to McLaughlin.

“Smoking significantly increases the risk of exposure to arsenic, tar and nicotine,” she said. “Non-smokers who are exposed to these factors are also at risk.”

Symptoms usually do not appear until the disease progresses.

“Still they are subtle,” McLaughlin said. “The person can have a chronic cough, perhaps weight loss. It can also be found on chest x-rays of pneumonia.”

Currently, there are screening tests for lung cancer that can be treated, but the goal is to detect the cancer much earlier.

“Low-dose (radiation) CT scans are available,” said Wendy Lanon RN, a nurse navigator for the lung cancer screening program at Excelter Hospital. “It has been shown to detect cancer when it is in the nodular stage. For those at risk and asymptomatic, this can mean everything.”

Rannon said screening is considered a true breakthrough.

“There was a groundbreaking study in 2011,” she said. “Screening has shown a 20% reduction in lung cancer mortality. For lung cancer, that’s a huge deal.”

Insurance covers screening, but only applies to a specific group of people who are considered at risk for lung cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) lists criteria for screening as being 50-80 years old, having smoked more than 20 pack years, currently smoking, or quitting smoking within the last 15 years. increase. One pack year means smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes a day for a year. For example, you can have a 20-pack year history by smoking 1 pack a day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years.

According to Lanon, the American Cancer Society includes guidance that screening tests must be covered by insurance if a doctor recommends a test.

“If you think you fall into this risk category, you need to discuss with your doctor if you need this screening test,” Brennan said. “Cancer that begins in the lungs doesn’t show symptoms right away. Tests can save you.”

“Like those who are exposed to long-term indirect smoking, long-time smokers are considered at risk,” said McLaughlin. “If a person quits before they get lung cancer, it can be beneficial. Treatment tends to work, so it’s never too late to quit.”

If you think you are at risk for lung cancer, you should plan to screen annually for cancer detection. Lannon said the first test served as a baseline and subsequent tests were analyzed based on it.

York Hospital has a Lung Nodule Clinic, which works with Massachusetts General Hospital. This is a team approach where social workers, nurse practitioners and nurse navigators closely track the patient’s progress.

Exeter has a similar team approach. The program’s navigator, Lannon, said they were accredited by the American College of Radiology.

“Our goal is to detect cancer early,” said Lanon. “70% to 80% of what we screened detected cancer in stage 1 or 2.”

Rannon said screening tests should never be a substitute for smoking cessation.

“There are so many programs, most of them free and can be useful,” she said. “Find one and exit.”

You should also avoid inhaling vapors. McLaughlin said the study wasn’t conclusive yet, but in her view it would prove to be a factor in lung cancer.

“The only known treatment that is known to be a potential treatment is surgery,” McLaughlin said. “If detected early enough, it can be done and may or may not require chemotherapy. Currently, there are targeted and immunotherapies. Some chemotherapy is currently available orally. increase.”

The best way to reduce your risk is to quit smoking. There are state smoking cessation programs in both Maine and New Hampshire. Many pharmacies offer smoking cessation programs that can be assisted by a primary care physician.

“Tobacco is very expensive,” McLaughlin said. “I’m always surprised how much people are willing to pay for something that’s very bad for them. Nicotine is a carcinogen and they know it. But it’s really hard to stop because it’s addictive. “

McLaughlin said the message is that doctors now understand the molecular pathways of the cancer and are improving survival.

“I never say,’No, I can’t cure you,'” she said. “We will look at everything about your condition. We will look at all the options and find the best way to treat your cancer. There are so many advances. We are yours. There are people who want to take care of it. “

For more information, please visit: uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/recommendation/lung-cancer-screening

Information about lung screening: acr.org/Clinical-Resources/Reporting-and-Data-Systems/Lung-Rads

Information about the Great American Smokeout and the American Cancer Society: Cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html

For information on Exeter Hospital’s Better Choices and Better Health programs, please see: https://www.exeterhospital.com/Services/community-education/Better-Choices,-Better-Health