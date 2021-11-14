Influenza Vaccination Side Effects 2021: What is Normal and What Causes Concerns

Getty Images



NS coronavirus This fall is still a very real concern, Influenza virus, Also known as influenza. Fortunately, thanks to the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, there are very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing both potentially deadly viruses.

According to the CDC Influenza vaccination is safe It’s one of the best ways to prevent someone from getting the flu. And people who get vaccinated and get sick very often anyway Experience less serious symptoms.. If you are thinking of getting both COVID-19 and flu shots, CDC says It is safe to combine both vaccines (this includes: COVID-19 Booster).

The simple fact is that flu vaccines can save lives.We have a lot Myth about influenza vaccine, The idea that it can give you the flu, etc. That’s not true, but some side effects can occur from a flu shot. Side effects are usually mild and you don’t have to worry about them, but it’s important to know about them so you don’t have to worry about them when you vaccinate.

Below, Dr. Carmen Teague, Atrium HealthThe Mecklenburg Medical Group shares what you need to know about the common side effects of regular flu shots and which side effects can be more serious signs.

Side effects of common flu shots

Again: The flu vaccine does not give you the flu, but depending on how the vaccine works, you may experience mild symptoms.

“Influenza vaccines are designed to stimulate the immune system to build antibodies against the virus. The stimuli are mild fever, loss of appetite, loose stools, mild fatigue or myalgia (myalgia), and even. It can cause a slight cough. “Tiegue says.

According to Teague, these symptoms usually resolve after a few days and do not cause a warning. Redness, swelling, or pain may also occur where the shot was injected, which is also normal.

CDC says After vaccination, you may experience the following “flu-like” symptoms:

Pain, redness, and / or swelling at the injection site

headache

heat

nausea

muscle pain

The above symptoms should resolve in a few days. Also, keep in mind that not everyone has symptoms, but they are the most common. For other or longer lasting symptoms, it is important to remember that you can get a cold or other virus right after you have been vaccinated against the flu.

Therefore, if you experience other symptoms that look like the flu, it could be another illness, which does not mean that the shot made you sick. Influenza vaccination also takes about two weeks to be effective in protecting you from the flu, so you can technically catch the flu within that two-week period.

Signs of a more serious (but rare) reaction

“Few people have a true allergic reaction to the vaccine, such as chest tightness, dyspnea, wheezing, swelling of the face and throat, and redness of the eyes,” says Teague. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of these symptoms. Severe allergic reactions usually occur within hours of being vaccinated against the flu, according to Teague.

According to signs of a severe allergic reaction CDC, Can include:

Dyspnea

Hoarseness or wheezing

Swelling around the eyes and lips

Urticaria

Pallor

Weaknesses

Fast heartbeat or dizziness

Another possible reaction is an infection to which the shot was administered. “Patients can also develop an infection at the injection site, which manifests itself as redness, swelling, warmth, and exacerbation of tenderness,” says Teague. You should also see a doctor immediately for this type of reaction. (If you’re not sure if it’s a side effect of common harmless redness and swelling or an infection, talk to your doctor.)

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.