Kansas City, Missouri — The truth behind social media scuttlebutt is that there is no truth that people can “detoxify” the body of the COVID-19 vaccine in a bath made with household cleaner Borax, Kansas Health University Experts, including doctors, say the system. Anti-vaxxers on social media have generously obeyed their vaccination obligations, but now recommend all sorts of rough and uncovered rituals to like-minded believers who regret it, NBC said. The news was reported on Friday. The report spotlighted TikTok user Carrie Madej. He shared the ingredients of the bath she said “detoxify vaxx”. Madej is an osteopathic doctor with over 43,000 Instagram followers. “What’s her solution? A bath with baking soda for” radiation “and Epsom salt for” poison “,” tweeted NBC senior reporter Ben Collins. “Then she says she adds borax to wipe out’nanotechnology’. (Don’t do this.) “ Madej’s TikTok video has recorded hundreds of thousands of views. “Detox treatments and regimens have been the staple food of the anti-vaccine movement for years,” Collins reported. “Long before COVID, anti-vaccine influencers and alternative medicine entrepreneurs promoted unproven, sometimes dangerous treatments they claim, toxins from children allegedly left after regular pediatric immunity. I removed it. “ Borax, which can also be used to kill insects and treat mold and mold, is a “potentially caustic and harmful substance,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and management for the KU Health System. Said in a medical update on Friday morning. “I think it’s probably the people who are trying to make money,” Hawkinson said of the borax epidemic. If anyone was thinking of doing that, Hawkinson warned that “this is not supported by science, data, or anything of its nature.” Hawkinson also warned about people using essential oils to treat or prevent COVID-19. It also warns of rumors that the US Food and Drug Administration is spreading online. “We know that these Wal-Mart essential oils are also associated with many very serious bacterial infections,” Hawkinson said. “This is another outbreak that is happening in the United States as well.” Lisa Gutierrez, The Kansas City Star More articles from BDN

