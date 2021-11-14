How Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates controlled blood glucose levels after they reached six times the normal range







Rahul Kallanmarthodi’s blood sugar levels were once almost six times higher than normal.

Abu Dhabi: Three months ago, Rahul Kallanmarthodi was shocked. Almost overnight, he lost 12 kg. This was followed by a blood glucose level of 600 mg / dl. This is almost 6 times the normal healthy range of 110 mg / dl. “It was a diagnosis of diabetes and a call for the right awakening for me,” a 34-year-old management expert from India told Gulf News. Looking back on his journey on World Diabetes Day, the two fathers urged people around the world to keep an eye on their diet. Rahul Kallanmarthodi and his family

“What you eat is the key to your health. I’ve learned this now, and I’m going to stick to lifestyle changes that helped me check my condition,” Kallanmarthodi advised. .. Something is wrong Expatriates working hard first noticed that things were wrong when they weighed themselves. “I told myself that I work nearly 12 hours a day and I don’t have time to exercise, but I was shocked to see my weight drop from 98kg to 86kg,” said Kallanmarthodi. increase. He went to a doctor (Dr. Mohammed Shafik, a physician at Medeor Hospital in Dubai) to find out what went wrong. “I didn’t change my diet or my daily life, so I didn’t know what it was. Imagine the surprise when your blood sugar reached 600 mg / dl!” He says. rice field. Drastic change His doctor immediately prescribed daily insulin injections and said he had to be careful with Karan Martodi. “I took the advice very seriously. I had never made time for exercise and had eaten twice a day as a wolf. Things have to change. It was, “he said. Kallanmarthodi changed the meal time and increased it to 6 small meals throughout the day. He also completely changed what he ate. “I loved fried foods, always had sweet teeth, and I can’t resist chocolate. I also loved drinking many cups of sweet tea and coffee,” he said. But with a lot of willpower, he was able to cut off the sugar completely. He gave up rice, switched to steamed vegetables and seafood, and gave up tea and coffee for water. “The first two days were very difficult, but by the end of the two weeks I decided to adapt and continue,” said Kallanmarthodi. He also started exercising every day. “I always felt like I didn’t have time, especially when I had two boys at home, but I realized that I could make time if I was careful,” he said. Diabetes management Within a month, Kallanmarthodi’s blood sugar levels were controlled and he was able to switch from insulin injections to tablets. “My doctor was very happy when I was able to keep my hyperglycemia within normal limits in a month,” he said. He is now going to continue the healthy habits he has developed. Kallanmarthodi was able to keep hyperglycemia within normal limits in a month.

“My family has also absorbed these healthy habits and hopes to protect them from diabetes in the future. I love this change from the bottom of my heart. My weight is 90 kilograms healthy. I’m calm. I want to maintain my weight while controlling my blood sugar, “says Kallanmarthodi. “And to everyone else, whether or not they have been diagnosed with diabetes, I would say this: eat properly and exercise: it’s easy for you to make it,” he advises. bottom. Diabetes facts On the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, the world again gonged about diabetes, a chronic condition believed to be responsible for the deaths of 6.7 million people this year alone. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), it affects 537 million adults worldwide, or 10.5% of adults, affecting more and more people at an alarming rate. increase. In addition, a significant number of diabetics have not yet been diagnosed, and an additional 541 million people live with impaired glucose tolerance, increasing their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the latest IDF statistics show that 16.4% of adults between the ages of 20 and 79 live with the disease, accounting for about 990,000. be careful That’s why on World Diabetes Day, healthcare professionals are urging residents to recognize their personal risk factors and adopt a lifestyle that reduces their risk of illness. “Diabetes is a preventable disease with an active lifestyle and a balanced diet,” recalls Dr. Butina Benberilla, head of non-communicable disease in the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). rice field. “To live with a chronic illness like diabetes, patients need to change their diet, exercise and adhere to their medication plans,” said Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) Community Health Executive Director. Dr. Omniat Alhajiri added. , Emirate authority for public health awareness. What is diabetes? Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces to regulate blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled levels of hyperglycemia can cause serious damage to the body’s systems, along with patients at high risk of developing kidney and cardiovascular disease, or suffering from nerve damage or loss of vision. Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), has urged residents to keep up with their health. “One in two adults [living with diabetes] It remains undiagnosed. Knowing your risk is the key to preventing diabetes, “the authorities said. type Type -1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder in which the body stops producing insulin. This is usually diagnosed in adolescents and patients should take insulin daily. Only up to 10 percent of all diabetics have type 1 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not have enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. This is the main form of the condition and affects up to 95 percent of patients. Switching to a healthier and more active lifestyle is essential for people with type 2 diabetes. -Gestational diabetes occurs in pregnant women who have never had diabetes in the past. Careful management is required during pregnancy, but it usually disappears when the baby is born. However, it puts the patient at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in later years. -Prediabetes means that your blood sugar is higher than normal, but not enough to diagnose type 2 diabetes. Diabetes risk correction -Perform moderate to intense aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes daily for a total of 150 minutes per week. This includes walking, running, cycling and swimming. -Learn how to make healthy dishes when you eat. Carbohydrates such as bread, rice, pasta and cereals are only 1/4. 1/4 protein such as 1/4 fruit, meat, chicken, fish, eggs and legumes. 1/4 vegetables; some low-fat dairy products in the form of milk and yogurt. -If you have diabetes, know that 98% of management is self-care. Therefore, monitor your blood sugar, eat a healthy diet, be active, and take your medication as prescribed.

