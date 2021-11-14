Experts say high smoking rates in Indiana have a high incidence of lung cancer

The high smoking prevalence of Indiana residents is due to the significant increase in lung cancer in the state.

Professor Nasser Hanna of the IU School of Medicine and the IU Simon Center for Comprehensive Cancer said that 80-90% of lung cancers are caused by smoking in patients. Other causes include occupational risks such as welders, factory workers, construction workers, and people working around asbestos. A lower percentage of cases are due to radon, a gas found in the soil commonly found in basements and people working underground.

“Historically, the incidence of lung cancer is very high in Indiana,” says Hannah. “We are a tobacco-growing state, and for decades it has been valued among the states with the highest number of adults and, in fact, the highest smoking prevalence among teens.”

Hannah said people who don’t have any of these factors diagnosed with lung cancer may have mutations in the DNA of tumor cells. He said there are nine different DNA mutations. Hannah said that these mutations often have their own individualized treatments as treatments.

In addition to targeted treatment, patients may receive immunotherapy, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy. In addition to treatment, patients with lung cancer found early may be candidates for cancer removal surgery, Hannah said.

“What promotes the lethality of cancer is that it is usually found at an advanced stage,” Hannah said.

Hannah said the patient would come after the cancer had already spread, as there were few symptoms in the early stages. According to Hannah, she may experience back and headaches and then be diagnosed with lung cancer that has spread elsewhere. Patients can also experience shortness of breath because the tumor causes fluid buildup around the lungs and the airways collapse, Hannah said.

Hannah said patients face worse results when the cancer spreads to the brain and liver. Cancer usually spreads throughout the body through the bloodstream, but can be cured if it spreads only to the lymph nodes, Hannah said.

According to Hannah, surgery is difficult for lung cancer because the average age of patients is about 70 years and they often show other medical conditions when the cancer is found. He said the patient needed good lung and heart function for surgery.

According to Hannah, people at high risk for lung cancer are between the ages of 50 and 80 and have smoked at least 20 packs a year. This is discovered by multiplying the number of years and the number of smoked packs. Therefore, 20 years with 1 pack per day is equivalent to 20 pack years.

Dr. Mimi Cheppa, a thoracic surgeon at Indiana University Health, said the driving force behind lung cancer mortality is that patients are diagnosed at a later stage. Screening for lung cancer is essential, Ceppa said.

“Less than 5% of patients who are screened for lungs are actually screened,” Ceppa said.

Dr. Shadia Jadal, an associate professor at IU Health Physicians, said quitting smoking is the best way to prevent lung cancer. The next step, if qualified, is to talk to your doctor about getting an annual CAT scan.

Patients diagnosed with stage 1 have a 5-year survival rate of 80-85%, Jalal said. On the other hand, the survival rate of patients with stage 4 lung cancer is close to 20%.

Jalal said there was no evidence that e-cigarettes were safer and he was worried that young people would increase their risk by inhaling vapors.

“Overall, lung cancer is a preventable disease for most people, and the best way to prevent it is to start with none of these tobacco products,” said Jalal.