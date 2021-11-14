NB COVID-19 Summary: State reports 1 death, 65 new cases

New Brunswick reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

State updates from public health also reported that people between the ages of 80 and 89 in the Moncton area died as a result of the virus. This is the 122nd death in New Brunswick associated with COVID-19.

Eighty-one people are reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 534.

20 people are hospitalized. Thirteen of them are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Hospitalized patients include 12 in the intensive care unit, 9 of whom are unvaccinated. One person in the intensive care unit is partially vaccinated.

According to a Sunday release, 86.6% of Newbrands Wickers over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, up from 86.5%, and 93.1% have been first vaccinated as they were in the last update. ..

Most of the cases are concentrated in the Moncton and Fredericton areas. Twenty-four were announced in the Moncton region and 19 were announced in the Fredericton region.

Two outbreaks were also declared in the Fredericton area, six were found in Kingsclear First Country and seven were found in Kingsclear Special Care Homes.

“After a positive case was identified, members of the state’s rapid outbreak control team were assigned to support the community and special needs facilities,” the public health wrote.

Occurred in Fredericton region from Friday onwards in Oromokto First Nations and Woodstock First Nations, Metepenagiag First Nations (Red Bank), Nat Aganeg First Nations (Eel Ground), and Esgenopti First Nations (Barn Church). Has been declared. , Located in the Miramichi Zone.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said he could not provide up-to-date information on the number of recently announced outbreaks and that the Ministry of Health did not provide figures for “individual communities.”

Breakdown of new cases

Sixty-five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in six healthy areas, many of which are also concentrated in the St. John area.

Twenty-three cases were also detected in patients younger than 19 years.

The new cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Area, Zone 1, 24:

9 people under 19 years old.

20-29 per person.

Two people 30-39.

5 people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

4 people 60-69.

70-79 per person.

Twenty-two are under investigation and two are contacts of previously identified cases.

St. John area, Zone 2, 11 cases:

5 people under 19 years old.

Person 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

People 50-59.

Person 60-69.

Person 80-89.

Four were previously identified cases of contact and seven are under investigation.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3, 19:

5 people under 19 years old.

4 people 20-29.

5 people 30-39.

People aged 40-49.

People between the ages of 50 and 59.

3 people 60-69.

Eleven are under investigation and eight are contact information for previously confirmed cases.

Campbellton area, Zone 5, 1 case:

The case is under investigation.

Bassert area, zone 6, 3 cases:

The case is under investigation.

Miramichi area, zone 7, 9 cases:

4 people under 19 years old.

Two people 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

People between the ages of 50 and 59.

Eight are under investigation and one is the contact information for previously confirmed cases.

Public notice

The state shared new public notices on Sunday, most of which appeared in the Moncton area.

The new exposure sites are:

Moncton Region, Zone 1:

November 12th, 8 am-8:30am – Shoppers Drug Mart (18 Champlain St., Unit 1, Dieppe)

(18 Champlain St., Unit 1, Dieppe) From 11:00 am to 11:30 am on November 12 – Giant tiger (165 Main St., Moncton)

(165 Main St., Moncton) From 9:30 am to 10:00 am on November 10 – Easy to save (4584 Main St., Saint-Antoine)

(4584 Main St., Saint-Antoine) November 8-12, 9 am-3pm – Gaston catering (530 Edinburgh Dr., Moncton)

(530 Edinburgh Dr., Moncton) November 8th, 4pm-5pm – Church of Our Lady on Mount Carmel -(2350 Route 515, Sante Married Kent)

-(2350 Route 515, Sante Married Kent) November 6th, 6pm to 2am – Kashi Lounge & Bar (212, George St., Moncton)

(212, George St., Moncton) From 9am to 3pm on November 4th and 5th – Gaston catering (530 Edinburgh Dr., Moncton)

St. John Region, Zone 2:

From 7:50 am to 9:45 am on November 9th – St. John Regional Hospital Otolaryngology / Hearing Clinic Waiting Room (400 University Avenue, Saint John)

(400 University Avenue, Saint John) November 7th, 3pm-4pm – Tim Hortons (199 Hilyard St., Saint John)

(199 Hilyard St., Saint John) November 6th, 6pm-8pm – St. John Ale House (1 Market Square, St. John)

Those who have not been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before possible exposure and who are symptomatic should take the COVID lab test.They can book appointments online Or you need to call Tele-Care 811 and quarantine while waiting for the test results.

People who are not fully vaccinated and have no symptoms are now Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Inspection (Rapid POCT) Screening kit. If you are not instructed to quarantine from public health, you do not need to quarantine.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by the polymerase chain reaction in the laboratory. PCR, test..

It can take up to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to become positive, so even if the result returns negative, continue self-monitoring for symptoms and be tested immediately if symptoms occur. is needed.

Also, avoid visiting vulnerable people’s homes, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters, during those 14 days.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure, public health should monitor symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and take a COVID lab test if symptoms occur. I recommend it.

There is no need to quarantine while waiting for test results.

If you are asymptomatic, a rapid test kit is available and does not need to be quarantined.

Circuit breaker

The state reminds Newbrands Wicker that circuit breaker measures continue to be implemented in some parts of the Moncton and Miramichi regions.

They included Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview, and measures were extended until November 19.

This measure also applies to the entire Miramichi region, with the exception of the Black River Bridge and the eastern community, the Murray Settlement and the southern region, and New Jersey and the northern community.

“Enforcement is being strengthened to ensure that people who are supposed to be isolated are doing so, and that multiple household gatherings are not taking place,” the state added.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.