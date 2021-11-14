



(Getty Images)

(StudyFinds) – Bedtime is probably something that most people have only to do with their children. However, new studies show that adults also need to tighten their sleep cycles as well. Researchers have found that going to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm local time has a lower risk of developing heart disease than any other night. Although bedtime after midnight resulted in the greatest increase in heart-related health problems, the team found that even bedtime before 10 pm increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults. “The body has a 24-hour internal clock called the circadian rhythm that helps regulate physical and mental function,” said Dr. David Plans, a research author at the University of Exeter. .. Media release.. “Our study cannot conclude a causal relationship, but the results suggest that early or late bedtime can disrupt the body clock and adversely affect cardiovascular health. “ The authors of the study add that there have been many studies on the link between how long people sleep and how it affects their minds. However, the relationship between bedtime and heart disease remains unclear. According to TripAdvisor, Albany’s most acclaimed breakfast restaurant

Researchers surveyed more than 88,000 participants from UK Biobank recruited between 2006 and 2010. These individuals ranged from 43 to 79 years and nearly 60% were female.The team collected their data Sleep habits We used a wrist monitor for 7 days and collected information on each person’s health history and lifestyle through a questionnaire. Over the next 6 years, 3.6% of the group (3,172 participants) developed cardiovascular disease — different experiences Heart related events Stroke, heart failure, heart attack, chronic ischemic heart disease, etc. The “sweet spot” at bedtime is from 10 pm to 10:59 pm The results show that the highest incidence of heart disease was among those who slept after midnight. Conversely, the lowest was among those who fell asleep between 10 pm and 10:59 pm each night. Overall, people who fall asleep after midnight are more likely to develop heart disease, Sweet spot at bedtime.. People who go to bed between 11 pm and midnight have a 12% increased risk of developing heart problems. On the other hand, those who went to bed before 10 pm had a 24% higher risk of heart disease than those who went to bed after 10 pm. Meat is getting more and more expensive — and you should probably get used to it

When researchers dig deeper into the results, they Bedtime and heart disease It seems that females are stronger than males. However, scientists have found that men who went to bed before 10 pm continue to show an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. “According to our research Best time to sleep Is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle, and deviations can be harmful to your health. The most dangerous time was after midnight. This is because it is possible that the morning light will be visible and the body clock will be less likely to be reset, “Dr. Plan reports. Why is bedtime more important for women? “There may be gender differences in how the endocrine system responds to confusion. Circadian rhythm.. Alternatively, the older age of study participants may be a confounding factor, as female cardiovascular risk increases after menopause. In short, there may be no difference in the strength of the relationship between females and males, “explains Dr. Plan. “Survey results do not show a causal relationship, but sleep timing has emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor, independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. Our findings have emerged as other risk factors. If confirmed in the study, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene can be low-cost public health goals to reduce the risk of heart disease. “ The survey results are published in European Heart Journal-Digital Health..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/your-bedtime-impacts-heart-health-heres-why-going-to-sleep-at-10-p-m-may-save-your-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos