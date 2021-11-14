From cattle to COVID: the eerie origin of the vaccine

NSAck in 18 days It was strange that in the century everyone survived the trip to the doctor. I didn’t do much. The English drugstore stockpiled bull penis, frog lungs, and powdered Egyptian mummies apparently used for tuberculosis. Syphilis, known as “Great Pox,” was treated with mercury. Don’t worry that it made you sloppy and ultimately offended. Scottish doctor John Brown, the author of “Elementa Medicinae,” simply gave the patient roast beef, opium, and liquor. Many thought he was a pretty genius.

Vaccination also occurred during this enthusiastic period of trial and error. A little squinting is similar to the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak, when desperate doctors were willing to prescribe anything to save their patients. .. What is the difference between vaccines? For one thing, they really work. The story of the Covid-19 vaccine is, above all, how medicine has evolved from eerie art to rigorous science.

In the 18th century, one of the major illnesses doctors were working on was smallpox. The regular tragedy of mankind, which caused pustules that spoiled the appearance of all those unlucky enough to suffer from it. The most common form killed about one in three infected people, and the survivors were sometimes blinded. It was caused by a virus, but people at the time didn’t even know what the virus was. Around the world, a long-standing way to prevent it is to grind the scab of a person with a mild case and inhale it like a snuff or rub it against a skin cut called variolation. was. Variolation prophylaxis caused high fever, rash, and sometimes death. Sure, it was able to protect people from smallpox, but it wasn’t something everyone wanted to voluntarily submit if they didn’t have to.

In England in 1774, the Yetminster village faced the epidemic of smallpox, and smallpox prophylaxis was the only option.Farmer in the name of Benjamin Jesty I lived in a stone house in the center of the village with my wife, two boys and a baby girl. Like many at that time, he knew that smallpox epidemics often resulted in the emergence of intact dairy workers. Jesty himself had two dairy farmers who couldn’t get sick even after taking care of their affected relatives. However, previously, women reported acne on their hands from milking cows.

Jesty himself suffered from this mild infection known as cowpox caused by a virus closely related to smallpox, but his family did not. He grabbed the sock needles used in knitting and set out on a mission to find a herd of cows with cowpox. He found them about two miles away in the meadows of a man named Elford. He sat under one of the obedient creatures and pierced the lesion in the breast. Then he turned to his wife and inserted a needle just below her elbow. Her arms were swollen and she developed a fever that lasted for a week before she recovered. He repeated this procedure for two boys, two and three years old. Jesti’s family did not suffer from the disease, despite many epidemics in the village. And when a local surgeon variolated the boys with real smallpox 15 years later, they showed no typical symptoms.

Jesty’s story was a bit of folklore until another man, Edward Jenner, rallied the medical community around this concept a few years later. Like Jesty, he was listening to a milkmaid avoiding smallpox, but he was a doctor learning the ropes of the scientific method. “Don’t think, try it,” his mentor told him. “Patience and accuracy” In 1796, he began testing methods on several subjects, including the eight-year-old son of a local worker. Instead of collecting pus from the udder of a cow, he first collected pus from the hands of a young woman with cowpox lesions. All of them proved to be protected by pus.

Jenner didn’t know exactly how or why it worked, but he thought the possibility would be “essentially beneficial to humanity.” For some time, the children had been vaccinated from arm to arm. Jenner stabbed cowpox pus under the skin of one volunteer, and a week later, when a new blister erupted, he recovered it for the next person. It is not the most hygienic method, but it later leads to the development of syphilis and hepatitis.When Jenner wrote about his success, he called the method variolae vaccinae, This is the Latin word for cowpox. But in the end, the term evolved to refer to all vaccines.

During the next two centuries, vaccination had a reputation for being somewhat unscientific. While button-pressed chemists working in the pharmaceutical industry in the mid-20th century produced easy-to-synthesize drugs like ibuprofen, vaccinologists were a strange variety, a strange formulation that relied on wild haunches. Was brewing. The basic idea of ​​vaccination was to expose the body to a simulation of wild pathogens that our immune system would learn to recognize, but it was not dangerous in itself. The measles and mumps vaccine was cultivated in chicken eggs. Some flu vaccines are made by growing the virus at low temperatures. The first hepatitis B vaccine was created by purifying and sterilizing the blood of people who injected the drug or of sick gay men.

However, its hepatitis vaccine, Heptavax-B, introduced in the 1980s, was actually a big step forward because it delivered the viral proteins that are part of the virus into the body. This more targeted approach eliminates many of the risks and disadvantages of delivering the entire virus to people. It also had the benefit of stimulating the body to increase the number of antibodies that could neutralize the actual virus and reduce the misfire of the immune system, which could cause dangerous reactions.

Years after the introduction of Heptavax-B, important proteins are no longer isolated from human blood and are now produced in genetically engineered yeast. This is the first scientific vaccine. Indeed, it was the advances in gene sequencing and splicing technology from the 1970s to the 1980s that ultimately brought vaccine science to the present day. This revolution is part of what has enabled scientists to safely develop the Covid-19 vaccine in record time. The mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccines currently approved in the United States contain genetic instructions for creating a well-defined spike protein for coronavirus.

It brings us the last strange innovation. It allows their genetic instructions to sneak through our cell membranes, at least when they come in the form of mRNA. Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó, recognized as one of the key mRNA innovations, began her scientific career behind the Iron Curtain when reagents were scarce. She once made a step-by-step recipe from the 1950s to extract important ingredients from the cow’s brain to make small bubbles of fat known as liposomes that can shuttle drugs across cell membranes. I had to obey. Scientists dreamed of doing the same with RNA, but the molecule had a negative charge and lipids couldn’t have a permanent positive charge. It will destroy Cell membrane. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, they began to find tricks to bind RNA and lipids to form small solid spheres called lipid nanoparticles. It depends on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

We have certainly come a long way since the days of Benjamin Jesti. Unlike ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or the unproven treatments your uncle advertises on Facebook, the Covid-19 vaccine probably prevents hospitalization and death for millions of people. They are the culmination of decades of research, and scientists know how and why they work better than many widely used drugs. There is no longer any reason to stay alive in the dark ages. You can just get vaccinated.

Brendan Borrell is a biologist and journalist who writes about science and the environment at dozens of outlets including Outside, Bloomberg Businessweek, Nature, The New York Times, Scientific American, and Smithsonian. He lives in Los Angeles and “The First Shots” is his first book.

This article was originally published Not dark..read Original work..