Author’s Note: November is Diabetes Awareness Month. I hope you will use this space today to share part of your journey with type 1 diabetes and hide it someday to save your life. At least, let’s learn something new.

In the summer of 2019, the architect, 6, began to slow down in a very subtle way. I thought of them as “only her personality”.

Her friends were running and playing in the summer sunshine, laughing, swinging swings and climbing trees in the backyard. She joined them for a while, but seemed to lack their energy and friendliness, eventually finding a seat behind the porch and introspectively watching from the suburbs.

These features seemed to be more prominent these days, telling myself that she was always quiet and unobtrusive. She always seemed tired, and what she was doing easily put more strain on her than they should.

“Why don’t you get up and play?”

“No, I’d rather draw,” she says.

And that was it.

She was always tall and thin, but one afternoon when she saw her run down the sidewalk, her legs looked unnaturally slender and her hump-like knees sticking out of her skin and bones. I noticed that there was. I wrote it in chalk until it grew fast — after all, she was like a bottomless hole. I’m always hungry. I always ask for a snack because I want to know when my next meal will be.

It was just before school started that she realized how much she was drinking. She wasn’t a heavy drinker, but suddenly she was always thirsty. She played and then came in, asked for a glass of water, dropped it on the spot, asked for another, and dropped that glass as well. Along with this, her body worked to wash away excess glucose that the debilitating pancreas (not known to us) couldn’t handle, resulting in a surprising increase in bathroom trips.

After all, it was a pity that we started calling pediatricians. We were far past potty training and there was no slip-up. It was confusing to have to change the 6-year-old soaked sheet for 3 nights in a row. She was as ignorant as we were.

Obviously something was wrong.

I spent the time leading up to the appointment of an architect and prayed that there were some simple solutions to these symptoms — growth surge, UTI, we relearn the way we live. Anything you don’t need. But really, thanks to Dr. Google, I knew — type 1 diabetes. All her symptoms matched. By the time the pediatrician tested her blood sugar and it was high (but not as high as it was at the time of diagnosis), my mind had already begun to get caught up in the fact that this was actually happening. I was there.

Our lives are never the same.

Prior to Frederick Banting’s discovery and purification of insulin in 1922, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes (formerly known as “juvenile diabetes”) was a death sentence. In some cases, parents extended their lives by feeding their children a “starvation diet” and reducing their daily calorie intake to less than 500. Minimal food meant minimal glucose entering the bloodstream, which meant at least a longer lifespan.

But thanks to Banting and the ever-evolving science of diabetes management, T1D can live and thrive. Two years after the heavy diagnosis, the architect is excellent at school, participating in sports and running and playing with friends like a kid before diabetes tried to steal the scene. With much education and effort, her 3-month blood sugar (A1C) can be within the non-diabetic range to protect her body from the long-term damage that can be caused by hyperglycemia. It’s done.

She is a child again. Even if she wears an insulin pump, carries medical equipment everywhere, and endures more plunges and nods than a “normal” child. It’s much better than the alternative.

For clarity, type 1 accounts for 5-10% of all diabetics — type 2 is much more prevalent. Both types of people (and practically all) benefit from a healthy diet and exercise, but type 1 dies without insulin. Those conditions are not curable or reversible. It is an autoimmune disease and there is no way around it.

So now we are joining the ranks of parents and loved ones around the world and praying for treatment. We are people wearing blue, wearing a blue diabetes awareness ribbon during Diabetes Awareness Month in November. We are trying to disseminate as much information as possible in the hope that early intervention will lead to a long, healthy and fulfilling life for Type 1 architects.

Abbey Roy is the mother of three girls who go on adventures every day. She writes to stay sane. You can probably contact her at [email protected], but the response revolves around bedtime and weekends.