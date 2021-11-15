How to tell the difference between Covid and the “worst latency ever”





This time is traditionally associated with shopping early in Christmas and fireworks illuminating the sky, but it is also highly regarded as the beginning of the dreaded flu season. The cold, which is said to be the “worst cold in history,” has been reported throughout the UK as we approach the winter months. And while it’s often a common cold, it can be difficult to distinguish between Covid’s symptoms. Report Wales Online. Read more: People are suffering from the “worst cold ever” and the GP explains why In recent months, people have reported symptoms such as sore throat, muscle aches, and coughs, and some have been bedridden after being beaten. Report on Birmingham Live.





At the height of the pandemic, common cases of colds have always been, but now seem to be back as the guidelines for social distance have been relaxed. Rebecca said BBC Regarding her experience after catching a cold at the festival, “I could hardly sleep. I woke up at night just by coughing, and I was always snot and very tired.”



The common cold epidemic has been reported to be due to a weakened immune system in people after a year without exposure to common bacterial and viral stimuli. NHS Guidelines still say that COVID-19 Symptoms include temperature, cough, loss of smell and taste, but according to the Zoe Symptom Tracking App, the next common symptoms are sore throat and runny nose. This is two of the most common symptoms of a common cold. GP Dr Phillipa Kaye states that he is currently socializing "in a non-mixed way for the last 18 months." This means that they were unable to boost their regular immunity to common coughs and colds. This means that if people catch a cold, the symptoms will be more serious, but they can be treated at home with plenty of painkillers, rest and fluids. High temperatures (above 38 ° C or 100.4 ° F) are common symptoms of colds and Covid. However, the coronavirus can also cause loss or change of the sense of smell or taste without clogging or runny nose. Sore throat, which is also common in Covids and colds, is more likely to be painful rather than itchy. Nose movement can be a symptom of both Covid-19 and the common cold, but if the coronavirus infection rate is higher than normal, it is more likely to be Covid. Experts advise you to stay home, take a break, and have a PCR test to confirm if you are not sure if you have a cold or Covid-19 symptoms.

