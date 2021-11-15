The new health order requires vaccines for all public indoor events of over 500 people – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – A new public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires vaccination for all public, indoor, and unseat events of more than 500 people in the Denver Metro area. NS Orde Applies to the counties of Adams, Arapaho, Boulder, Bloomfield, Denver and Jefferson. CDPHE said in a news release on Sunday that the new protocol will come into effect on November 19. read more: Benjamin Satterthwaite sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of a man whose body was found in a suitcase “Thanks to the counties coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus. Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to end the pandemic,” said Jill, Executive Director of CDPHE. Hansa Carrian said. “Also, if you haven’t done so yet, all coronadans must be vaccinated and play their part. Get a booster. Basics such as masking, staying home when sick, washing hands, etc. Follow public health precautions. “ The state states that the goal is to prevent superspreading events as state health professionals are working to increase the number and data of COVID-19. CDPHE says it hopes the order will help reduce spikes and avoid state-wide closures and capacity limits. CDPHE provided the following answers from each of the counties involved: Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry: “From the very beginning of the pandemic, from hosting one of Waterworld’s largest test sites to opening one of Corona’s community vaccine sites in Dix, this novel and deadly virus has helped inhabitants. We have played our role in Adams County to protect. Sporting goods, our priority has always been the safety of our community, and in that effort, today we bring about indoor events. We are proud to support this new action from the Police administration as it helps protect our public health by reducing potential risks. “The COVID epidemic.” read more: Wildfires sneak up dangerously near Colorado Springs homes Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Jackson: “A tense hospital system is evidence that we all need to play our part to slow the spread of the virus within the community,” said Nancy Jackson, chairman of the Arapaho County Commission. I am. “For the past 21 months, we have learned good hygiene practices, the use of facial coverings, tests, social distances, and how vaccines can help maintain the health of the population, especially in the winter season. Towards, we all need to remain vigilant to maintain it and provide some relief to our healthcare system. “ Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy: “Boulder is leading the way in protecting communities from this deadly virus with high vaccination rates, implementing vaccine requirements for employees, and performing mask mandates in indoor public spaces, while Delta Variant We know that they are often formidable enemies, more contagious than previous COVID strains, and not all children have had the opportunity to get a life-saving vaccine. Our community It’s all connected and I’m grateful that the Governor and the state have taken this sensible step to slow the spread of COVID. “ Bloomfield Mayor Guyrene Castriotta: Bloomfield Mayor Guyrene Castriotta said: “We thank our residents and neighbors for uniting to play their part for greater benefit through this pandemic and stepping up with their continued resilience. To do.” Jefferson County Commissioner Leslie Dahl Kemper: Other news: Colorado COVID: Governor Police Interviews State’s Response to Face the Nation “Making large indoor rallies safer and preventing potential superspreading events helps keep JeffCO’s children in the classroom and delay the spread of COVID and delta variants. Today, the Governor and Governor Praise this action from. “

