173 cases of Covid spreading to Wairarapa

Today, there are 173 Covid-19 cases in the community.

There are 163 in Auckland, 7 in Waikato, 2 in Northland and 1 in the Lake District.

There are 90 cases in the hospital. There are 26 on the North Shore, 21 on Middlemore, 39 on Auckland, 2 on Waitákere, and 1 each on Wangarei and Waikato.

Health ministry officials also say there is a new incident in Wairarapa.

Both of the two Northland incidents are in Kaitaia and are related to known incidents.

Of the seven cases in Waikato, three are from Otorohanga, two are from Hamilton, one is from Kawaia, and one is from Huntley. Today’s five cases are linked. Interviews with the remaining two cases continue to identify links to existing cases.

One of the unlinked cases is in Huntley, which has undergone regular surveillance tests and is not believed to explain the recent positive Covid-19 detection in wastewater in the area. However, interviews with today’s incidents can also help you discover other potential incidents in the area.

The new Lake District incident is based in Taupo after two incidents were announced yesterday.

The case is the household contact for a known case and is quarantined at home.

Oakland Rest Home

Another resident of Avondale’s Rosalia Rest Home tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents of the virus-infected facility to four.

Covid creeps across N Island

The Delta is beginning to spread throughout the North Island, with cases confirmed in the Taupou, Rotorua, and Talalua districts on weekends.

Covid was also detected in the Bay of Plenty wastewater on Saturday night, but health officials believe it may be a recently recovered case of shedding the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be at the media front today at 4 pm in connection with the possibility of changing Waikato’s alert level settings and the announcement of vaccination booster shots.

Meanwhile, MIQ has undergone major changes, and the time required for controlled quarantine of international arrivals in New Zealand is now halved from 14 to 7 days, after which self-tests on day 9 are negative. Isolation takes place.

Brigadier General Rose King, co-head of MIQ, said short-term stays are an important milestone in reconnecting the country and the world.

“MIQ has contributed to New Zealand and has helped bring more than 190,000 people home. Changes have been constant since the inception of MIQ. This is the next stage of evolution for us. ..

“Yesterday was a really big day for our facility staff. It was one of the biggest changes we’ve made since the beginning of MIQ. About 2500 from the 7th to the 14th day of our stay at MIQ. A person was eligible to leave – about eight times more than we usually see, leaving every day. “

Dr. Caroline McElney, Director of Public Health, said the public health risk of shortening the length of stay in MIQ is low.

“The risk profile for international arrivals has changed as most people report being completely vaccinated. Currently, the risk of Covid-19 infection is considered low and arrives at MIQ. Most positive cases are found within 7 days of doing so, “says McElnay. Said.

“In addition to the pre-departure test, international arrivals will be tested on the MIQ on the 0/1, 3rd and 5/6 days, and you will need to take the PCR test on the 9th day of self-quarantine. We will continue to quarantine until we get negative results. This is mandatory and will be tracked through an automated system, “says McElney.

In addition to yesterday’s record 207 cases, health officials confirmed the death of Edmonton Meadows Care Home, who lives in North Shore Hospital.

According to officials, the woman was in her 90s and was not only infected with Covid-19, but also had some underlying health condition.

Yesterday, Covid had 90 inpatients, seven of whom were in the intensive care unit or highly dependent wards.

The average age in hospital is 50 years.

After seven new incidents in Waikato yesterday, Mayor of Greater Trohanga this morning, Max Baxter, said there were “quite ill people” to be tested over the weekend, affecting the number of incidents in the district. I wanted not to.

Of the Waikato cases, three were from Hamilton, two were from Techiti, and one was from Trohanga and Ngal Awahia, respectively.

Meanwhile, 12 police officers have become independent after contacting two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Rotorua.

Two people from the Lakes District Health Commission area tested positive for the virus after seeking treatment for a non-Covid health problem at Rotorua Hospital, and then returned a positive test result.

There were no new cases in Taranaki yesterday, but the test continued.