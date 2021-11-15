COVID hospitalization drops to 600 in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

According to the latest state statistics released on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped from 604 to 600 on Saturday.

Of these patients, 163 were in the intensive care unit. It decreased from 170 people on the previous day.

County health officials reported 979 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths on Sunday. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, cases and deaths are likely to reflect delays in reporting over the weekend.

The latest figures have resulted in a cumulative total of 1,511,324 cases and 26,862 deaths in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said last week that daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since the same period last year, but still too high, with daily virus-related deaths. Said that the report was about the same as last year.

Cases of rapid proliferation of COVID-19 delta variants require a third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccines, in addition to weakened immunity months after vaccination. However, it is still unclear what is recommended for those who receive Johnson & Johnson shots. Dr. Aditi Neurkar of Harvard University explains what we know, but does not explain the plans for booster shots.

“Similar deaths are reminiscent of the virus’s destructive power, and the relatively large number of cases and hospitalizations reflect the predominance of the more infectious delta mutant,” Feller said on Friday. Said in an online media briefing.

She also pointed out that despite last week’s mini heat wave, as more people gathered indoors, the onset of cooler weather began to take its sacrifice in the form of higher infection rates.

“We are aware of the risks associated with cool weather, indoor gatherings, and perhaps reduced vaccine effectiveness. Vaccination, getting boosters as we face the real potential for a winter surge. Masking, indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces, is still important, “Feller said.

“Certainly, across the country and in parts of the world, the cold has already led to a significant increase in the number of cases and unfortunately the number of hospitalizations is increasing. It is foolish not to pay attention to the warrants specific to these increases. With an abundant supply of vaccines, we can offer the first series for all people over the age of 5, a booster for those with weakened protection, and last year. Put us in a better position to prevent the tragic broken heart we experienced in winter. “

However, the county will not be able to meet its goal of being fully vaccinated by the end of the year for 80% of the population over the age of 12 unless the pace of vaccinated people increases significantly. Feller said the current vaccination pace needs to be increased by 60% to reach the goal.

“This is a big leap in vaccination, but we have enough supply, so if the urgency of this moment motivates people to get vaccinated, it’s feasible,” she said. rice field.

As of Tuesday, 81% of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccination and 73% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of 10.3 million, 70% are vaccinated at least once and 63% are fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in unvaccinated people being infected and hospitalized, Feller said, but the pace of vaccinated residents has been largely flat. The numbers show that unvaccinated residents are 7 times more likely to be infected with COVID and 44 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated residents. According to Feller, unvaccinated people are 60 times more likely to die.

Of the more than 5.9 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 72,163 were subsequently tested positive at a rate of 1.22%, Feller said. A total of 2,424 vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.041% and 396 died at a rate of 0.007%.

The moving average daily rate for virus-positive people remains low at 0.98% as of Friday. The county’s cumulative 7-day case rate estimated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has risen to 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That number was in the mid-1970s two weeks ago.

With 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the county is on the verge of being downgraded from the CDC’s “substantial” infection category to the “extensive” category.